This otherwise soft-spoken, low-key and reserved twenty-two year old, Taylor Marrie McIntosh, who recently settled on the moniker “Taylor Marrie,” becomes authoritative and decisive when it comes to recording what she observes through her lens. In a confined space, an office, a gallery or museum, she takes noticeably few shots and knows without hesitation when she’s got the one she wants.
I met Taylor when The St. Louis American was looking for a photo intern already immersed in photography, someone really driven who needed photography for sustenance. We knew if we gave the opportunity to a woman of color they needed to be someone with great determination and grit to endure the elite, white, male-dominated field of professional photojournalism. At the recommendation of Trizette Dixon, director of the Internship Program in the School of Communications, Webster University, we met Taylor McIntosh. It was clear from her portfolio, and the experiences she discussed, Taylor was already navigating her environment, a world of diverse, intersectional and overlapping cultures which reflected her own identity, through photography. This included art shows, cheer competitions, protests, raves, fashion shows and more experimental happenings. When asked about her dream assignments, we learned she had an unfulfilled passion for concert photography, including a tolerance for jumping into sweaty, funky pits, where you’re sure to get pushed and jostled by other photographers who don’t worry about clipping you when going for a shot. Taylor was already a paid studio photographer, working freelance while earning her bachelor's degree at Webster, when Dixon encouraged her to try photojournalism, push herself beyond her comfort zone, and that’s what she did when she joined The St. Louis American.
Slowly she started getting access to concerts, shooting fans in line ahead of concerts before she started getting press passes. We wondered if she really had a taste for concert photography or photojournalism as a profession, considering all that comes with the territory – having to hustle with men unaccustomed to the presence of a young Black woman on their turf. Getting told “No, you can’t take my picture” by skeptic Black St. Louisans again and again. Taylor is athletic and persistent, a former competitive cheerleader.
At the heels of the internship we asked her, “Do you still have a taste for photojournalism or would you rather stick to a controlled studio environment, where you don’t necessarily have to take bull from guys, who are physically aggressive on their beats while shooting “in the field,” and who let you know they don’t think you belong in their ranks?” She replied with a smile and a laugh, “I’m an athlete and I grew up with two big brothers. I’m used to fighting.” She also mentioned that some male concert photographers, like LB (Lawrence Bryant), a photographer who was recruited by agencies after his documentation of the Ferguson Uprising for the St. Louis American, were really supportive and gave her tips on how to position herself and where to move to get good shots.
While Taylor must interact and get up in the faces and spaces of real people as a photographer, the figures that populate her paintings are phantasmic. They are individuals and groups with exaggerated heads and features, identifiable as personalities through the strong prominent shapes and colors she chooses; however, somewhat racially ambiguous. I asked Taylor what kind of artist she considers herself and she responded that she’s a “visual artist” who really enjoys all kinds of art “from 2d acrylic on canvas paintings, painting on found objects and murals… but also photography, as well as ceramics and sculpture.”
When asked about identity, she asserted, “I represent the Black and mixed community as well as the queer community... [I’m a “creative person”] just being myself and being honest about my experiences with storytelling through my art. She added, “Some people think that puts you in a box, but I think when you define yourself and embrace labels that feel comfortable to you, it makes people relate to you and see themselves in you much more.”
Taylor Marrie’s first solo show, at Sophie’s Lounge (a Kranzberg Arts space), ended Tuesday, Sept. 5, but you’ll have a chance to see her paintings on display and for sale at The St. Louis Art Fair this weekend, Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, and her photography in The St. Louis American.
Dawn Suggs is a writer, filmmaker, and digital director at The St. Louis American.
