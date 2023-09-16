The St. Louis Black Repertory Company’s annual announcement of the plays that will collectively represent its mainstage season came with a bit of delayed gratification for year 47.
“It’s exciting every year as we are preparing to present the new season. To present some new work, engage with our audiences again,” said Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep.
“We are caught in a moment where excitement and anticipation are simmering right now because normally, we would be getting ready to open the season this weekend.”
Instead of gearing up for what has historically been referred to as “the fall show,” construction at The Edison Theatre – where The Black Rep resides – the show won’t go on until January of 2024. It will begin with the bang of a world premiere, Paul Webb’s “Hold On,” from January 10 -28.
Webb wrote the screenplay for the Academy Award winning film Selma, and “Hold On” is essentially Selma written for the stage.
“Audiences across the board – young and old black and white – can expect to enjoy ‘Hold On’,” Himes said. “They will be part of an important moment of us celebrating an important moment in history, but also be a part of an important moment in history by viewing a world premiere.”
“Fly,” a one-man show written, directed, and performed by Joseph L. Edwards will follow from February 14- March 10 at the Hotchner Studio Theatre. The dramatic comedy details the highs and lows of a Black man’s lived experience in America.
A particular highlight of the season Himes is looking forward to is giving underappreciated writer Alice Childress her flowers by presenting “Wedding Band” from March 13-31 at COCA’s Berges Family Theatre.
“Wedding Band” speaks just as loudly to issues today as it did in the sixties and the fifties when Ms. Childress wrote the play and when it was first presented,” Himes said. “She was so uncompromising, that is part of the reason why she wasn’t regularly produced.
The play, which was written in 1962, is framed around an interracial love affair taking place in the South in the early part of the 20th century. “People found that subject offensive then. Laws were legislated against it,” Himes said. “And I think the fact that she put it on stage and was uncompromising in how she wrote it and how she wanted it produced is part of the reason it is so important for us to do this work.”
“Timbuktu!,” another hidden gem within the canon of Black theatre, will be The Black Rep’s musical offering for Season 47. The production runs from May 15 – June 9 at The Edison Theatre. The play starred Eartha Kitt during its Broadway run in 1978, and the late Linda Kennedy when the Black Rep staged its own production in the 1980s.
“I’ve always been a big Linda Kennedy fan, and I now call it the Linda Kennedy role,” Himes said. “It is great going back to visit that show and I am actually anxious about casting the Linda Kennedy role.”
For the season finale, The Black Rep is flipping the script. Instead of going out with a grand musical – which they have consistently done over the years – Season 47 will conclude with a heavy drama.
“We are closing out the season with August in July,” Himes said.
August Wilson’s “King Hedley II” will round out Season 47 from June 19 – July 14 at The Edison Theatre. The play is the ninth in Wilson’s famed 20th century cycle of plays that depict Black life in each decade. The Black Rep is one play shy of completing the cycle a second time.
“It is very different for us to be ending our season in mid-July – which in St. Louis is Muny time and Stages time – a big musical time,” Himes said. “Audiences will hopefully appreciate that there is an option to see an incredible play by one of America’s most profound playwrights. And if we have the summer that we had this past summer, they will appreciate being able to come indoors.”
The delay in The Black Rep’s season means that their annual gala will take place before the mainstage season commences. The gala will take place on November 11 at 560 Music Center and will honor stage and television stars Richard Lawson and Wendell Pierce – and feature Tuskegee Golden Voices Concert Choir.
When asked which of the productions he is most looking forward to presenting, Himes gave the quintessential proud papa response.
“My answer is each and every one of them,” Himes said. “We have set an order for these plays that we hope will build momentum. I hope that they will experience a bucket full of enjoyment and enrichment – and see a consistency in the work that shows us continuing to raise the bar of excellence in our production values of the work that we put on stage. I hope they will take away enough excitement that will have them looking forward to season 48.”
For more information about The Black Rep, visit www.theblackrep.org or call (314) 534-3807.
