Back for its 46th season, The St. Louis Black Repertory Company opens on Sept. 9 at Edison Theater with “The African Company Presents Richard III” by Carlyle Brown. It is directed by Black Rep Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes.
The story is based in 1821, and begins with the African Company of New York presenting “Richard III” to an audience of Black and white people.
A white theater owner faces adversity because of his competition’s success and attempts to shut the show down.
“The African Company Presents Richard III” narrates the journey of American theater history and the African Grove Theatre’s termination. It is considered the nation’s first Black theater.
“It was clearly a radical act for founder William Brown to establish the African Grove Theatre in 1821 - a full six years before the full abolition of slavery in New York,” said Himes.
“And, that his theater was perceived as such a powerful threat to the city’s white elite, makes for a powerful story.”
The Black Rep’s production of “The African Company Presents Richard III”features Wali Jamal Abdullah as Papa Shakespeare, Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson, Cameron Jamarr Davis as James Hewlett, Olajuwon Davis as William Henry Brown, Alex Jay as Sarah, Dustin Lane Petrillo as The Constable Man, and Eric Dean White as Steven Price.
Under Hime’ direction, the production features scenic design by Jamie Bullins, costume design by Andre Harrington, lighting by Jasmine Williams, and sound by Kareem Deanes. Tracy Holliway-Wiggins is the stage manager.
“With our 46th Season focused on how we respond to barriers - seen and unseen - Brown’s historical take on the struggles of Black theater really speaks to that theme,” said Himes.
Season 46 subscriptions and single tickets to The African Company Presents Richard III can be purchased now ontheblackrep.org or through the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Educators, museum staff, seniors, and students can receive reduced pricing. Groups of 12 are also offered discounted tickets.
Safety remains The Black Rep’s top priority. In managing proper health protocol, there is 50% capacity seating, a mask requirement, and proof of vaccination or a negative test result must be presented. These protocols will be in place for the 46th season.
Visit theblackrep.org for more information.
The Black Rep’s 46th Main Stage Season support comes from the Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Caleres, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rogers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.