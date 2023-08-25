DJ and hip hop dancers Richard "Richy G" Grzelka, Fredrick "Bboy" Shoulders Fuller, (kneeling) and DJ Dominck "Domo Fresh" Hines bring the glory of Hip Hop dancing to the front steps of the Art Museum Sat. Aug. 19, 2023. The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century opened with the museum closing streets to the front of the building.