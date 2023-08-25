As he readied himself for the clock to strike 10 p.m. on Saturday, DJ Charlie Chan Soprano already had the song he was planning to use to close out the night in his head. It had been a full day of opening festivities for the Saint Louis Art Museum presentation of its latest ticketed exhibition, The Culture: Hip Hop & Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.
Thanks to Chan and his hype man for the evening, Rhashad “Shadzilla” Whittier, Panorama felt more like the late great Club Monastery than a restaurant housed within the walls of a world-class arts institution. “It’s the ten-minute countdown,” Shadzilla said as Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” became a part of Chan’s mix. “You got 10 more minutes to get it in,” he told the packed dance floor.
It was an especially long day for Chan, a St. Louis native who is known worldwide for his skills on the wheels of steel. He also had a headlining set as part of SLAM’s historic hip hop block party that drew hundreds and served as a community welcome to the exhibition earlier in the afternoon.
Normally quiet – at least while he’s in public – Chan was moved to use the microphone after everything he had experienced over the past 10 hours during the opening day programming for The Culture.
“I’m from here – and St. Louis is a part of this too,” Chan told the crowd in a brief break from the music. He pointed out the fact that it was WESL 1490 that was responsible for hip hop hitting radio airwaves for the first time thanks to “Gentleman” Jim Gates giving Edie B the greenlight to play The Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” back in 1979.
It had only been a week since he returned from Madison Square Garden, where he DJ’d for hip hop icons Run DMC during a 50th Anniversary of hip hop celebration that also featured Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne to name a few. Chan wore a St. Louis Cardinals hat during his set in New York City.
“I try to represent home in everything I do so that everybody can know,” Chan said.
Those who visit the exhibition will also know that St. Louis hip hop is well-represented on the contemporary arts scene.
As she approached the podium for the Thursday press preview in a power suit, co-curator and SLAM Audience Development Manager Andrea Purnell made it clear.
“Who said “St. Louis ain’t hip-hop, we hop to what’s hip,” Purnell said, quoting the flow of St. Louis hip hop veteran Murphy Lee.
The lyrics of Lee, his brother Kyjuan and St. Louis rap superstar (and fellow St. Lunatic) Nelly are the inspiration behind St. Louis native Aaron Fowler’s ‘Live Culture Force 1’s’ sculpture – which recreates the classic St. Louis hip hop footwear on a scale so massive that tires were used to make the sole, and they feature a Missouri license plate at the front of the shoe.
Fowler’s piece is one of more than 90 works by artists of color included in the exhibition, which is a collaborative exhibition by SLAM and the Baltimore Museum of Art and shows both the local and global influence of hip hop within visual arts.
The St. Louis curatorial team included Hannah Klemm, former Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art and Audience Development Manager Andrea Purnell. St. Louis native Rikki Byrd also provided research and administrative support during her tenure as a Curatorial Research Assistant for BMA.
“The works of this show were made primarily within the past 23 years,” Klemm said. “We hope that you will see how they showcase the myriad of ways in which hip-hop as a phenomenon has truly transformed the world in which we live in.”
Those who showed up – and showed out – at some point during the opening festivities already know, from the broad spectrum of audience engagement that they saw taking place.
Chan summed it all up best with his final track.
“This is the only song we can close this thing out with,” Chan said. “This the one right here.”
As he twisted the knob on his turntable and the beat and guitar combo revealed the instantly identifiable Isley Brothers “Footsteps in the Dark" sample. The crowd erupted. They sang the lyrics all the way through the first verse.
“Today was a good day,” those who knew it sang in unison with staccato in their voice, emulating the vibe of Ice Cube’s signature West Coast vocals on his all is well in the world kickback anthem.
It was a good day indeed – for art and for hip hop.
The Culture: Hip Hop & Contemporary Arts in the 21st Century will continue through January 1, 2024, at The Saint Louis Art Museum. For tickets, additional information, and related programming from community partners, visit www.slam.org.
