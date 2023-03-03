The Evolution Festival launches in St. Louis this August.
The two-day event co-founded by Contemporary Presentations and The Just Listen Company features The Sugarhill Gang, Ice Cube, St. Louis band The Knuckles, and more.
"We're trying to create something that will eventually be woven into the fabric of St. Louis. Something the entire city and metro-area can be proud of for a long time to come," said Joe Litvag, owner of the boutique, live entertainment management and consulting firm, The Just Listen Company.
Steve Schankman, owner of Contemporary Presentations, said he and Litvag wanted to create a modern event that celebrates the soul of St. Louis in a forward-thinking way.
Contemporary Productions is owned by Steve Schankman. According to a media release, Schankman and Litvag came together to create a modern event to celebrate the soul of St. Louis in a “forward-thinking way.”
“We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts,” Schankman said.
Contemporary Productions owned by Steve Schankman. According to a media release, Schankman and Litvag came together to create a modern event to celebrate the soul of St. Louis in a “forward-thinking way.”
“St. Louis is home. My partner Joe and I are both born and raised here, and we’ve both always worked hard to create unforgettable live entertainment experiences here for our hometown community,” Schankman said. “We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts.”
The Evolution Festival is Aug. 26-27 at Forest Park. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.evolutionfestival.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.