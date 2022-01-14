The new year announces the arrival of a new collaboration between The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Baltimore Center Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Long Wharf Theatre.
The four premier longstanding performing arts organizations united to form a year-long Artistic Caucus with the help of their respective artistic development teams and a group of hired freelance artists. Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation support the initiative.
"The four of us have been working together formally in these positions for just a few years, but we’ve been informally collaborating our entire careers,” Artistic Directors Hana Sharif (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), Jacob Padron (Long Wharf Theatre), Maria Goyanes (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), and Stephanie Ybarra (Baltimore Center Stage), shared.
“Our field has long operated through the organic relationships formed amongst theater-makers, and this Artistic Caucus is our latest way of naming that trend and optimizing for it. By combining our intellectual and financial resources and increasing interconnection at every artistic level of our organizations, we are able to force multiply to throw our doors even further open – evolving how we bring artists into our communities towards more equality, more transparency, more accessibility, more trust, and more abundance."
According to a press release, The Artistic Caucus includes theatrical artists from all over the country who will read new plays and proposals, search for projects, and initiate relationships with artists in accordance with all four companies. The Caucus also attracts artists to locate projects, compensates them for their skills, and prioritizes each of the organizations’ needs for strength and cooperation.
Artistic Caucus members Marie Cisco, Nailah Harper-Malveaux, Adil Mansoor and Regina Victor will assist the artistic teams at each theater, connected to Annalisa Dias (Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation, Baltimore Center Stage), Cheyenne Barboza (Artistic Associate, Long Wharf Theatre), Kate Moore Heaney (Artistic Associate, Long Wharf Theatre), Becks Redman (Producer of New Play Development, The Repertory Theater of St. Louis) and Sonia Fernandez (Director of New Work, Woolly Mammoth Theater Company).
"I am especially excited that the caucus brings together an ensemble of folks interested in curatorial disruption,” Mansoor said. “I appreciate that the strategies and deliverables of our work together weren't predefined and are coming out of our time together. It's thrilling to experiment with a curatorial model that resembles a devising process and encourages emergent possibilities."
Sharif said her role as The Rep’s artistic director and involvement with the Caucus is for the work showcased on their stage to be a reflection of St. Louis’ indomitable spirit.
“That means throwing open the doors to whose stories are being told and the people on the stage telling those stories,” she said. “I am incredibly thrilled by the idea and the reality I’m already experiencing through the types of voices in the Caucus being brought to the table.”
She also said she is excited about the creative conversations that can spark from the community and the access it gives people interested in what happens behind the scenes. “You have these artists who are deeply invested in St. Louis,” Sharif said. “It's about understanding and being connected to the energy and impulses artistically of St. Louis. Then taking that out across the country and bringing back the best of the country to us. I think it puts St. Louis and The Rep in a thought-leading position that is exciting.”
Sharif said the Caucus is the beginning of groundbreaking work to be at the forefront in St. Louis.
“I think this is the beginning for some really exciting groundbreaking new work and I believe that St. Louis deserves to be at the forefront of this movement,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to help support that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.