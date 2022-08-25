The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ local offering of premier thespian shows returns for its 56th Season with a 2022-2023 roster starting Aug. 28-Sept. 18, featuring the mystical and riveting production of Madhuri Shekar’s “House Of Joy,” at the Loretto-Hilton Center and closing its curtains with classic “get a clue” adventure, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” at the Loretto-Hilton Center.