The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis returns for its 56th Season with a 2022-2023 showcase featuring the mystical and riveting production of Madhuri Shekar’s “House Of Joy,” August 28-September 18 at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves.
"As I programmed the 2022-23 season, I was inspired by the blossoming life of spring,” said Hana Sharif, artistic director of The Rep.
“From our reinvestment in the arts to the renewal of our commitment to the St. Louis community, my goal was to provide an array of productions that align with our mission of sharing entertaining and thought-provoking world-class art."
“House of Joy is set in a Mughal Empire harem, and it's in this mystical Southeast Asian world,” Sharif said. “It's a world that deals with magic and is a world driven by energies. It appears as a glittering utopia, and I love its magical realism.”
Although the story centers on an emperor, a concubine, his daughter, and female guards, Sharif said “House of Joy” ‘s theme analyzes the dynamics of power and love beyond just focusing on the women entering the utopia and prohibition from exiting it.
“I love that this play looks at love in every aspect, the love between partners, love between mother and child, love between a leader and their most trusted confidant,” she said.
“Private Lives,” the second show of The Rep’s mainstage full season, runs Sept. 30-Oct. 23 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.
It's a hilarious, unexpected story about former married couple Amanda and Elyot, who ironically run into each other while vacationing in the French Riviera on their honeymoon with their new spouses. During the discovery, the two reflect on why they fell in love with each other and why they divorced each other.
“It’s a Noel Coward classic comedy that takes you on a funny, dysfunctional wild ride,” Sharif said. “The Rep has produced the production over the last 56 years. This is the third time it's been produced here. It's been at least 20 years since it was last produced.”
The Rep’s “A Christmas Carol” tradition returns Nov. 18- Dec. 30 at Loretto-Hilton. The Sharif-directed production starring a BIPOC cast and some actors with visible and invisible disabilities, chronicles the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge (played by a Black male actor)’s ghosts of his past, present, and future finally catching up with him.
“It features flying, ghosts, choreography, lots of music, traditional carols, and rapping,” Sharif said. “It's my love letter to St. Louis because it reflects what regional theater can be at its best.”
Keeping the holiday spirit, “The Glowy Snowy Day,” opens the new year Jan. 6-9, 2023, at Missouri History Museum.
It's a free outdoor, socially distanced drive-thru illuminated puppeteer show and podcast that narrates the story of a young boy named Peter who plays outside with his friends during the season’s first snowstorm.
“The site-specific drive-thru experience for families is based on Ezra Jack Keats’ book, The Snowy Day,” Sharif said. “The production is phenomenal. More than 60 puppeteers are participating in it.”
“Putting It Together: A Musical Review” runs Jan. 27-Feb. 19 at The Berges Theatre with a walk down memory lane featuring legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s greatest songs.
African American director Tiffany Nichole Greene uses a multi-ethnic cast to uncover the complex relationships of two couples out for an extravagant evening.
“I love his [Sondheim’s] work and I would say his work is part of why I do theater now,” Sharif said. “His work is beloved by many people in the community and the musical reviews pull the songs we all love from many of his musicals.”
Produced in association with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, “Confederates'' runs from Feb. 10-March 5, 2023, at Loretto-Hilton Center. It showcases the meeting of an enslaved woman and a tenured professor living more than 100 years apart, who both dealt with institutionalized racism. The Rep is one of three theaters in the country that can produce the show this year.
“We journey the women in real-time and see how the overlapping of their lives has its challenges,” Sharif said. “The characters reversing in time and this continuum of time is interesting. I thought it was incredibly compelling when I read it.”
“Murder on the Orient Express” will be staged from March 17- April 16 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Starring a diverse cast, the production is a classic murder mystery set in 1934 after midnight a snowstorm halts the Orient Express train.
A wealthy American businessman is found dead, and Hercule Poirot must find out who has done it before the killer finds another victim. It's presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
“Historic patrons love Christie’s work,” said Sharif who is directing the production. “It's interesting and filled with amusing actors. It's a great way to close our mainstage season.
Part of The Rep’s Steeple Studio Season, “Gruesome Playground Injuries” runs April 14- May 7, at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. It is the story of two childhood friends who share injuries they have both visible and invisible, and whose lives intersect over the next three decades. As they bask in adulthood they share the different adversities and positives they’ve experienced since childhood.
“It's a story about friendship, love, and encountering the world of Marxists as they survive and thrive and reinvents themselves through traumas and joys they have in life,” Sharif said.
This is The Rep’s managing director Danny Williams’ first full season with the company and he’s excited about it.
“I am immensely excited to be at the helm of The Rep for my first full season with such a thrilling lineup of shows,” Williams said. “It’s been a true joy to watch this season come together, and we can’t wait to share with everyone St. Louis.”
For more information about the 2022-2023 season, visit repstl.org or call the Box Office at (314) 968-4925. The Rep Box Office at the Loretto-Hilton Center will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 AM - 5:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.