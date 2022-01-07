ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2022—The Saint Louis Art Museum announced it will close to the public at 5 pm today and reopen on Feb. 1. The closure is the result of the rapid spread of COVID-19 among the museum staff.
MetroTix automatically will refund tickets for the exhibition “Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration,” which was scheduled to close on Sunday. The exhibition will not be extended.
The museum closed for three months starting in March 2020. Since reopening, the museum has implemented multiple safety measures, required staff and visitors to wear masks and mandated that its employees be vaccinated.
“The COVID protocols we have adopted over the last two years have ensured that visiting the Museum is safe,” said Min Jung Kim, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum. “However, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our community—as well as positive COVID cases among Museum employees and their families—has compromised our ability to operate the Museum for the benefit of our visitors while continuing to be safe for our staff.”
The museum will continue to offer virtual programs and will provide updates about its reopening on its website and on social media.
The Saint Louis Art Museum is one of the nation’s leading comprehensive art museums with collections that include works of art of exceptional quality from virtually every culture and time period. Areas of notable depth include Oceanic art, ancient American art, ancient Chinese bronzes and European and American art of the late 19th and 20th centuries, with particular strength in 20th-century German art.
To read other press releases, visit slam.org/press.
For more information, contact Matthew Hathaway at matthew.hathaway@slam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.