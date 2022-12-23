The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus have presented their gift of “A Gospel Christmas” for more than 20-years, uniting holiday and music lovers for an evening of cheer.
While celebratory and filled with stirring vocal performances, this year’s event on Thursday, Dec. 15, carried a bit more somber tune. Dr. Robert Ray, IN UNISON Chorus founder and former director died earlier0 that day. Ray served as director from 1994-2010.
He worked as both St. Louis Symphony Chorus assistant and IN UNISON director for 25 years.
“The entire St. Louis community is saddened by this loss,” said Kevin McBeth, IN UNISON Chorus director since 2011. “[Robert] was a pioneer and innovator. I’m proud to stand on his shoulders and preserve his legacy.”
McBeth requested a moment of silence honoring the late Ray and asked chorus members who had the opportunity to sing with Ray to stand. About half of the chorus stood.
In Ray’s memory, the concert was high-energy and a touching tribute to its founder.
Powell Symphony Hall’s holiday decor blended well with songs of tradition. Garland with red bows ran throughout the hall’s lobby and theater. Poinsettias dotted the stage with wreaths behind the chorus.
Featured vocalist Sheléa, a singer, songwriter, pianist, and actress, who starred as Dorinda Clark Cole in the 2020 Lifetime biopic “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,” was outstanding.
The Bakersfield, California, native wore a floor length gown with sequins and blonde tresses. While this was her SLSO debut, she had performed previously in St. Louis with Kirk Whalum at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
“I’m so honored to share this space with you tonight,” she said. “I’m so glad to be here with The St. Louis Symphony [Orchestra],”
She called the late Whitney Houston her “biggest inspiration,” and called herself a Stevie Wonder mentee and protégée of Quincy Jones.
From her “Don’t Wanna Wait ‘til Christmas” Ep released in 2019, Sheléa sang the title track, “Don’t Wanna Wait ‘til Christmas,” “Christmas Time Is Here” “Ave Maria/O Holy Night” and “The First Noel.”
IN UNISON Chorus members Reginald Davis, Tai Oney, Michelle Byrd, Alexandar Johnson, De-Rance Blaylock, and Kristin Jacobs each performed solos with Byrd and Johnson joining for a duet. They sang several traditional favorites and also Kirk Franklin’s “Silver and Gold.”
The SLSO’ partners with the Bayer Fund in support of IN UNISON Programs.This includes a $160,000 grant from Bayer Fund for the IN UNISON Church Program, IN UNISON Chorus and IN UNISON Academy.
“Thanks to our friends from the Bayer Fund,” he said. “They have been with us from the very beginning and continue to offer us incredible support that makes these kinds of programs happen.”
The last song of the night, “Joy To The World” was spot on as “A Gospel Christmas” is a joyous occasion and meant to spread lots of merry and joy.
Sheléa didn’t want the night to end, expressing she hopes SLSO will bring her back in the future for another performance.
“I’m just so humbled to be able to share the stage with all of you,” she said. “We’re going to church again. The world needs a little bit more joy.”
