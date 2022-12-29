“I have a big announcement to make,” Janet Jackson said in an Instagram live she shared on Dec. 12. “I’m going back on tour and yes we will be together again very, very soon. That’s actually the name of the tour, “Together
Again.” I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you.”
Janet’s “Together Again” Tour featuring Ludacris as a special guest comes to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Janet and Ludacris joined in an Instagram live from their personal accounts on Dec. 15 sharing their excitement for the tour, which begins April 14 and ends June 21.
“It is an honor and a pleasure,” Ludacris said. ”If you would’ve asked me when I first started my career that I would be going on tour with you I never would’ve believed anybody. This is a bucket list moment for me. I’m so honored, it’s such a pleasure and I’m so excited.”
“Thank you for doing this,” Janet said. “I’m so happy we’re doing this together. I really appreciate you saying yes, we’re gonna have some fun.”
Produced by Live Nation, the Together Again Tour is a 33-city tour traveling across North American arenas and amphitheaters across the United States.
This is Janet’s first time touring in four years and her ninth tour. She was last St. Louis for the “State of the World” Tour in October 2017. During the “Together Again” Tour, Janet celebrates 50 years in the entertainment indus- try. She also celebrates the milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed albums; 25 years of “The Velvet Rope” and 30 years of “janet.”
In an interview with the TODAY Show, Janet said fans will also hear new music at the show. Her last album was 2015’s “Unbreakable” with the single “No Sleep” featuring J. Cole. She released “The Velvet Rope (Deluxe Edition)” in Oct. 2022 and her afrobeats single
“Made for Now” featuring Daddy Yankee in 2018.
Tickets for “Together Again Tour” are available now at www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, or www.janetjackson.com.
