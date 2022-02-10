Ten years after his death, Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fultonhas released “Trayvon: Ten Years Later,” on Amazon, a heartfelt and emotional narrative of her and her family’s feelings about the situation.
Fulton shares life lessons she’s learned since Martin’s passing and speaks of why she advocates for social justice, according to a news release.
“We all have an obligation to help children and create communities that lead with safety, love, and equity. I hope that with my new essay and the work I have done over the last 10 years, readers, watchers, and supporters will feel inspired to create something positive for the world we live in, and our children’s futures,” Fulton said in a statement. “From small good deeds to large-scale cultural change, these transformations can honor Trayvon and others who senselessly lost their lives.”
“We are privileged to publish Sybrina Fulton’s powerful essay and thank her for her vulnerability, honesty, and inspiration,” Selena James, editor at Amazon Original Stories said. “Sybrina has become one of the most important activists of our time, and we are proud to work with her to share her essay with readers at this crucial moment in history.”
Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers can access the essay at no additional cost., “Trayvon: Ten Years Later,” can be downloaded as a Kindle eBook and also is available on Audible.
