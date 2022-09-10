“The Bee Play,” narrates Carver Washington’s story, and his story models agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver.
In the play, Carver is an 18-year-old Black bronx beekeeper who also cares for his younger sister and their grandmother. Along the way, he meets Devora, a newly graduated Yale alumna and they share their different viewpoints and hopes for a brighter future without colony collapse (bee extinction).
“The Bee Play” has its world premiere Sept. 8-25 at New Jewish Theatre’s The J, Staenberg Family Complex, Wool Studio Theatre."
Playwright Elizabeth Savage says she didn’t initially have her heart set on writing “The Bee Play” until she read a 2008 New York Times article on farmers concerned about bees dying rapidly in huge numbers.
In 2010, she learned beekeeping had been legalized nationally, which made her wonder why it was illegal in the first place.
Savage became enamored with bees and soon saw a vision of her writing a production addressing crop rotation and bee pollination.
“I pictured someone on a rooftop with a gritty street below and this solitary figure who has this Garden of Eden on the rooftop,” Savage said.
“I wasn’t planning on writing a play but at that point I was sort of daydreaming about what that kind of person was.”
Savage also said she wanted to focus on a main character loosely based on George Washington Carver, a leading pioneer in farming and soil science.
“I have never understood why George Washington Carver has never gotten the due he deserves,” Savage said. “This is an American hero, who single handedly saved agriculture.”
Miles Brenton (Carver Washington), said his character lives everything but a normal life, which is why it's important for him to determine his future as a high school senior.
“He doesn’t really get to think about his future unless he’s on the rooftop taking care of his bees [his only moment of freedom],” Brenton said.
Like his character Brenton said he can relate to his everyday life not taking the traditional route of what society thinks a young Black male should be.
“I understand what it's like to tread a different path,” Brenton said. “I was an opera singer and it's not something a lot of Black people do. I identify with and understand Carver treading his own path and being met with resistance along the way.”
Riley Adams (Paris Washington), who plays Brenton’s little sister in the production, said she and her character parallel each other.
“I think Paris is like your average kid, but she has a few other things about her that make her a very special and enjoyable character,” Adams said. “She radiates confidence, enjoys dancing, and is faithful with her religion.”
Adams and Brenton said it was a pleasure being able to work with each other on the play and each shared different examples of realizing their chemistry matched on and off screen.
“Riley is awesome, she’s a little star,” Brenton said. “When we got to rehearsals we clicked right away. It's cool to work with a kid who is so professional, it makes me wanna step my game up.”
“He [Miles] is so fun, I really enjoy working with him,” Adams said. “We sang a song together while he played the guitar. He has a beautiful voice and is a great actor.”
Savage said she is blown away by how unbelievably talented the ensemble of actors is with “The Bee Play.” In addition to Adams and Brenton playing leading roles, Annie Zigman (Devora) and Margery Handy (Ma’Dear) play supporting roles.
“These actors have had to come in and trust me, the process, and bring their whole selves while breathing their breath into my words,” Savage said. “I cannot believe how lucky I got with this cast. I can’t wait to watch them soar on opening night.”
For tickets and more information about “The Bee Play” visit https://jccstl.com/event/new-jewish-theatre-presents-the-bee-play/2022-09-17/.
