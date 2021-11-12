The crew of "Our Precious Hope: St. Louis' Baby Jane Doe," Shelby Sosa, Lee Barber, and Edrar 'Bird' Sosa

"Our Precious Hope: St. Louis' Baby Jane Doe," directed by Edrar 'Bird' Sosa, is a documentary about finding out a Black girl’s name who two strangers found decapitated on Feb. 28, 1983, in an unabandoned building located at 5635 Clemens Ave., in the city’s West End neighborhood.