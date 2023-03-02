Kennedy Holmes, 18, a former contestant on Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice” joined the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus for its annual Lift Every Voice Black History Month concert on Feb. 24.
Holmes captivated the audience with her melodious tones and one-of-a kind renditions of “Home” from “The Wiz,” “I Know Where I’ve Been” from “Hairspray,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and “He Never Failed Me Yet.”
Holmes' performance of the national anthem prior to the Illinois 300 NASCAR race last June drew national raves from music lovers and racing fans. Her Black History Month performance was just as stirring.
She closed out with “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Her voice with the background of SLSO’s instrumentation made for a stellar BHM celebration.
IN UNISON Chorus and SLSO collaborated on “Freedom’s Plow,” ““Ngothando,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “Lord, I’m Grateful.” The chorus performed without Holmes and the orchestra for “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”
The orchestra shared solo performances of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “I Dream a World,” “Adoration,” and “Hymn to the Fallen” from “Saving Private Ryan.”
The $100-million renovation and expansion of Powell Hall has started, and the SLSO will perform on the Stifel Theatre and Touhill Performing Arts Center stages during the 2023-24 season which begins in the fall.
IN UNISON will be a benefactor of the 65.000-square foot expansion which includes a new entrance lobby, dedicated space for education programs and a new backstage area for musicians.
Another feature is a 3,400-square-foot addition to be built on part of a parking lot on the south side of the building. It will include rehearsal space for the IN UNISON Chorus, St. for the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, and St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Rehearsal space is currently limited to the stage of Powell Hall, leaving choruses with nowhere to warm up prior to appearances with the orchestra.
SLSO is holding a pair of Meet Your Seats open houses for season ticket holders who want to see where they will be seated at Stifel, 1400 Market Street, and The Touhill, 1 Touhill Circle on the University of Missouri - St. Louis campus.
The Stifel Open House is 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday March 2. Public parking available on Market Street or for a fee in the Kiel Center Garage on Clark Ave between 14th and 16th Streets.
