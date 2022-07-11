Willie Morrow, the creative mind behind the Afro pick innovation died on June 22. He was 82.
Morrow was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he eventually moved across the country searching for more opportunities in California. He settled in San Diego, the place where he established himself.
Cheryl Morrow, his daughter told San Diego Union-Tribune that the city was key for her father launching his business endeavors.
“For many Black people from the South, San Diego became home because of military service and jobs, and my father saw an opportunity to flourish by supplying the beauty needs of African American military personnel as well as civilians, “she said. “He turned a Black hair care company into a tech-design industrial giant,”
“He just believed in community being the source of the economy,” she added. “That you should not have to go out of your own community for the resources and wealth that you needed. It should be in your community.”
Morrow became favored enough that the military enlisted his services for barber classes and haircuts for service members living on bases and in war zones.
He created several haircare products during the 1960s-1970s for curly hair textures. In addition to the Afro pick, he also designed the California curl, widely known as the Jheri curl.
His achievements in the hair industry directed to a media career in radio and newspaper.
He leaves behind his wife Gloria, their daughters Cheryl and Angela, and a hosts of extended family.
A memorial service will be held on July 15, 2022 at Bayview Baptist Church in San Diego.
