World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), Confluence Music Festival, The Wendell Scott Foundation and Neiman Marcus St. Louis partnered for Runway to Raceway, kicking off Nascar’s return to WWTR the first weekend of June.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Confluence Festival and World Wide Technology Raceway to kick off the weekend of NASCAR races in St. Louis,” said Dan Kramer, General Manager, Neiman Marcus St. Louis. “During the kick-off event, guests will enjoy the finest in fashion for men and women. Neiman Marcus strives to create memorable moments for our clients and guests, and we are so pleased to be able to offer a unique experience to visitors.”
The trio hosted Runway to Raceway fashion show Thursday, June 1, at Neiman Marcus St. Louis inside Plaza Frontenac mall featuring designers, Amiri, Burberry, Givenchy, Dolce and Gabbana, Off-White, and more.
The event included a cocktail reception on the ground floor of Neiman Marcus with exotic cars parked at the entrance, music and hors d’oeuvres. It featured the modeling of NASCAR sensation Rajah Caruth (who raced the Wendell Scott Foundation No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday) and Justin Sweat (actor, model, and son of R&B legend Keith Sweat).
Justin is the star of the thrillers The Stepmother 1 & 2, and the third installment is scheduled to be released June 5th. All three can be seen on the streaming app Tubi. Justin’s father Keith Sweat was in attendance supporting his son.
“I have always used fashion as a connector to help us execute our mission in regard to cultural
enrichment. Raceway to Runway crystallizes that in a fun fashion-forward manner,” said Warrick
Scott, Sr., grandson of Wendell Scott, the first Black Nascar driver, and CEO of its namesake foundation.
Warrick’s wife, and executive director of Wendell Scott Foundation, Chinique Scott, walked during the show wearing a denim gold buttoned dress with gold accessories designed by Black fashion designer Harwell Godfrey. Godfrey is popular for 18-karat gold jewelry designed with enamel, graphic patterns, and adorned with gems.
Justin walked in fly threads, a purple muscle t shirt, distressed jeans, and gold necklaces. He also walked in a pink Casablanca tee with ombre shaded denim jeans while his father’s song “I Want Her” blared through the speakers.
Rajah showed us what being the face of the next generation of Nascar looks like in a black and white wax denim suit, a Balenciaga tee shirt, a green Versace crossbody bag, and chunky prada loafers.
As Q-Tip’s 1999 feel-good track “Vivrant Thing” played on the runway one model appeared giving us a Hilary Banks-esque “Clueless” ensemble in a preppy pink and white shirt and skirt set with nude heels.
All the looks thrilled the crowd and were presented in ways that showed how they can be rocked in everyday life. But the look that stole the show was a diamond encrusted white shirt with a black skirt that had a detachable hem.
“Yasss!” Some of the crowd yelled as the model detached the hem and swung it around her shoulders.
Raceway to Runway fashion show fused the worlds of American drag racing with the worlds of fashion and luxury. It was an event that displayed class is possible for all, even if you don’t come from wealth.
