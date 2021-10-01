"Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’” read the message, which was posted on Monday (Sept. 27.) “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”
“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time,” the post continued. “Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time. Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 - September 27.”
Martin is known for penning several hit songs, including En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go,” Monica’s “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” Melanie Fiona’s “Give It To Me Right,” Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and SWV’s “You’re the One.”
She was also a singer, releasing her debut album “The Best Of Me” in 1998 under Arista Records. The album’s lead single “Let Me Return the Favor” reached No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
