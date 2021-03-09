Every March the Missouri Historical Society commemorates Women’s History Month with a slate of programs that share and celebrate the stories of Missouri women, both historical and contemporary. This year’s lineup is a broad array of opportunities to learn about the contributions and experiences of Missouri women. Much of the programming is inspired by the current special exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage, which spotlights groundbreaking and change-making women who shaped this region from the city’s earliest days through the beginning of the 20th century. Many of these stories and more can also be found in the exhibit’s companion book, Groundbreakers, Rule-breakers & Rebels: 50 Unstoppable St. Louis Women, which is available at the Museum Shop and online.
Women’s History Month kicked off on Tuesday, March 2, with “Continuing the Legacy of Empowering Missouri Women,” a panel discussion moderated by St. Louis Public Radio’s Andrea Henderson and featuring panelists Leslie K. Gill, president of Rung for Women; Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United WE; and Keri Koehler, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis. The conversation took dual inspiration from women featured in Beyond the Ballot like Annie Turnbo Malone, who uplifted other women economically and professionally, and United WE’s 2020 Report on the Status of Missouri Women. The panelists discussed the challenges that Missouri women face today, how these challenges have been amplified by COVID-19, and how women are finding ways to support and empower each other. The program was recorded and will be uploaded to the Missouri Historical Society’s YouTube channel under the St. Louis History Live playlist.
It’s never too early for kids to start learning about women’s history. Families with children ages 2–5 and early childhood groups can tune in for a “Herstory” storytelling program on Friday, March 5, at 10:30am that will include stories about women like St. Louis native Josephine Baker. On Saturday, March 6, at 11:00am, “Leading Ladies: A Virtual Family Program” will introduce children ages 5 and up to some of the women in Beyond the Ballot through storytelling and games and will help get some of their energy out with a Women’s History Workout. In addition, “We Demand: Voices of St. Louis Women,” a homeschool and virtual learning day, will dive deeper into the diverse stories of Beyond the Ballot on Monday, March 15, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The day includes fun craft tutorials, a virtual tour of Beyond the Ballot for families, and live webinars engaging students in interactive discussions and investigations into the lives and stories of women who have shaped St. Louis. Registration is required for the webinars.
For educators, MHS is offering a special workshop, “An Exploration of Elizabeth Keckley’s Life and World, from the Gateway to the West to the Federal City,” on Wednesday, March 10, at 3:00pm. Keckley was born enslaved in Virginia, purchased freedom for herself and her son, and went on to establish herself as a sought-after fashion designer and business owner who became the personal dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln. Presented in collaboration with Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC, this interactive workshop will focus on Keckley’s story as a lens through which we can explore the complexities of port cities, border states, urban slavery, freedom, and the Civil War. “History is often presented as a list of facts and dates. We can learn so much more when we humanize history by looking at the lives of individuals like Elizabeth Keckley,” says K–12 programs manager Maria Russell. Registration is required. Participants are eligible for one professional development hour upon request.
Additional programs include a panel program featuring the youngest woman of color to paddle the length of the Mississippi River (March 4); an exploration of Missouri women’s contributions to military history (March 10); a women’s history walking tour in the Central West End (March 13); and a fascinating look at the ways in which both free and enslaved women experienced life in colonial St. Louis under Spanish, French, and finally, American rule (March 16). The full lineup of programs can be found at mohistory.org and the Missouri History Museum Facebook page. All programs are virtual and free to the public, with the exception of the walking tour. ASL interpretation will be available for the March 2 panel program and the March 6 family program. Advanced registration is required for some programs, as noted on the website.
