Beyonce may have arrived late to the Grammy awards show, but she didn't miss her historic moment. She was seated in the audience when her win for best dance / electronic music album for "Rennaisance," was announced, and she paused to take it all in before rising and accepting the award which makes her the winner of the most Grammy awards, surpassing Georg Solti's record with this 32nd win.
Queen Bey was emotional when she gave her acceptance speech. She thanked and invoked the spirit of her late uncle; thanked her parents and the LGBTQ+ community, specifically for the award. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre," she said.
