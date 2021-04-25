Throughout the year, and especially during National Volunteer Week, April 18 -24, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO) is reaching out for help. The nonprofit located at 501 N. Grand Blvd., needs adult volunteers (“Bigs”) who will sign up for one-to-one mentoring relationships with children (“Littles”), ages five through young adulthood.
“We really want to get the message out that we need volunteers, especially more African-American male volunteers to sign up,” said Linda Robinson,Director of Volunteer Recruitment for BBBSEMO. “To have someone in their lives who looks like them can have a big impact in a young boy’s life.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for extra attention in the lives of young people. A recent report from Mental Health America shows that children (aged 11-17) are experiencing the highest rates of anxiety and depression of any other demographic group. It’s understandable, considering that most aren’t mature enough to navigate the disruptions in their lives caused by the virus. The separation from loved ones, including grandparents, ongoing stress, fear, grief, isolation and uncertainty are just a few of the reasons why kids need additional sources of support.
The pandemic has also hindered how BBBSEMO recruits volunteers. Prior to COVID, their efforts were interactive and face-to-face through visits to universities, churches and corporations.
“We’re not out in the public eye,” Robinson explained. “So, now we have to come up with virtual recruitment efforts and other innovative ways to talk to people, put information in their hands and recruit people.”
Setting aside time out of each month for a child is not an easy sell. That’s why the face-to-face and group presentations are so important. BBBSEMO representatives work hard to ease the fears of potential Bigs who may equate volunteering to adopting a child, providing monetary sustenance or replacing a child’s parent or legal guardian. BBBSEMO’s website addresses many of those concerns and emphasizes that the organization has a whole support network and “Match Support Specialists” at the ready to assist its “Littles” with their educational and social needs. Recruitment includes informing potential “Bigs” that they don’t need any special degrees or job skills to positively impact a young person’s life. There’s only one requirement Robinson said:
“We ask Bigs to just be there and help out as much as they can.”
Evan R. Lewis, 32, a Senior Credit Underwriter at Bank of America, responded to BBBSEMO’s need about eight years ago. A native of Lakeland Florida, Lewis worked for US Bank in 2011 when they sent him to work in St. Louis. He later went to work for Bank of America. Lewis lost his father when he was eight years old. He described his childhood as one frequented by poverty, moving from place-to-place and nights of doing homework by candlelight due to utility shut-offs. Humor helped him cope. Lewis said:
“I was the class clown but also the one who passed all my tests. I learned at an early age to be accountable for my actions. All that stuff helped me.”
Lewis graduated at the top of his class in high school and college and was recruited by US Bank the day he graduated from Florida A&M University.
Escaping poverty left Lewis with a profound desire to “give back” to the Black community. It was that motivation that led him to attend one of BBBSEMO’s open houses, meet staff members, hear the pitch and decide whether to become a “Big” or not. He did and was “matched” with Nick Burch, who was about eight years old at the time. Initially, Lewis thought he’d only do a year of volunteering, but eight years later, he’s still Nick’s mentor and friend.
Robinson said Lewis was a great recruitment candidate because of his “dynamic relationship” with Nick and because Evan fits the criteria of Black male they seek.
Lewis sees similarities between himself and Nick. Both lost their fathers at early ages; both are the youngest among their siblings and Lewis likes the fact that Nick is “a bit of a smart aleck because I’m kind of sarcastic, too,” Lewis admitted, adding:
“Nick reminds me of myself. He’s wise beyond his years. When he talks about video games, he speaks to the graphics and functionality of the games. That shows me he’s a deep thinker who pays attention to a lot of things other people don’t.”
Nick has basically grown up with Lewis as the “Big” in his life. He, too, admires Lewis’ sense of humor and the fact that he takes interest in the things he likes.
“He’s actually a really caring person,” Nick said. “I was telling him that I liked anime (Japanese animation) and he asked what kind of anime he should watch so we can talk about it later. He’s just a kind-hearted person.”
Just as Lewis has watched Nick grow into an engaging, 15-year-old Parkway North High School student, Nick has seen Lewis, who he met at the age of 24, get engaged, married and now anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first child, a boy.
COVID has impacted their get-togethers. Until recently, Lewis hadn’t seen Nick in a year. However, because of the virus, Lewis said Nick has been the proactive one, reaching out, texting and video chatting with Lewis on his own accord.
Lewis is a strong advocate for Black men, especially, to become BBBSEMO volunteers. He’s not sure if he’ll mentor another child after Nick goes to college. For now, however, he’s focusing on helping Nick be the best he can be in life:
“My hope is for him to continue to be his authentic self; to continue to learn, adapt and grow and learn how to execute,” Lewis said. “Whatever it is he does, I want him to always do it the best of his ability and always, always give it his best shot.”
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
