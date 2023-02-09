St. Louis County Library is hosting events throughout Black History Month as part of its “Celebrating Black Resistance to Injustice” programming in February. Virtual and in-person events are scheduled.
A highlight of the Black History Month series is the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture. Carlotta Walls LaNier will deliver the keynote address at 7 p.m. Friday February 17 at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117.
She will discuss her memoir “A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School.”
When 14-year-old Carlotta Walls walked up the stairs of Little Rock Central High School on September 25, 1957, she and eight other black students only wanted to make it to class.
But the journey of the “Little Rock Nine,” as they came to be known, would lead the nation on an even longer and much more turbulent path, one that would challenge prevailing attitudes, break down barriers, and forever change the landscape of America.
Dr. Will Ross, Associate Dean of Diversity at Washington University, Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine, Nephrology and Principal Officer for Community Partnerships, will receive the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Award during the program.
Ross, 2022 St. Louis American Person of the Year, is also founder of the Saturday Neighborhood Health Clinic, a free service for those in underserved areas.
Other events include performances by the Black Rep, a jazz concert, a gospel celebration, author events, poetry workshops, and more.
Set the Night to Music
Friday, February 10, 7:00 p.m.
The music-filled evening returns after two years. Enjoy the soulful sounds of The Black and White Band featuring Songbird. All ages.
Alvin Hall, “Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance”
Monday, February 13, 7:00 p.m.
JCC’s Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Dr., St. Louis MO 63146
Award-winning broadcaster Alvin Hall set out to revisit the world of the “Green Book” -- visiting motels, restaurants, and stores where Black Americans once found a friendly welcome. Along the way, he gathered memories from some of the last living witnesses for whom the Green Book meant survival—remarkable people who not only endured but rose above the hate, building vibrant Black communities against incredible odds.
Let’s Eat Better
Saturday, February 18, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a panel discussion with local organizations that bring food equity to the area by producing fresh vegetables locally. Learn how you can share the bounty. Free seeds provided to attendees. All ages. Presented by Heru Urban Farms and A Red Circle
Virtual Program: Performance Poetry
Wednesday, February 22, 7:00 p.m.
Local poet and word artist, Pacia Anderson, will explore Black historical roots of performance poetry. Teens and adults. Registration required.
Gift of Gospel
Saturday, February 25, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Enjoy the hand clapping, inspirational and joyful gospel music of Shadrach Robinson, Mia Gully Calicutt and the Rest Outreach Ministry Youth. Pastor Shaun Williams will serve as the emcee. All ages.
Bobby Bostic, "Time: Endless Moments in Prison"
In Conversation with Pulitzer Prize-Winning St. Louis Post Dispatch Columnist Tony Messenger
Monday, February 27, 7:00 p.m.
Florissant Valley Branch
At the age of 16, Bobby Bostic was sentenced to 241 years behind bars for an armed robbery. In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life without the possibility of parole for non-homicidal crimes. Through the efforts of the ACLU and the now-retired judge who originally sentenced him, Bobby Bostic finally left prison as a free man in 2022.
Black History Magic Show
Presented by Tommy Terrific
Experience a magic show about the African American scientist and inventor, George Washington Carver. All ages.
Tuesday, February 21
6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 22
7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 23
6:30 p.m.
Africa Alive
Presented by Kenya Ajanaku
Celebrate with African drumming, African call and response songs and African folktales. All ages. Registration required.
Saturday, February 11
2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 15
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 18
2:00 p.m.
Story Quilts
Presented by Imagine Arts Academy
Learn about African American artist, Faith Ringgold who created story quilts about her dreams and the civil rights movement. Children will create their own story quilt designs. Ages 7-14. Registration required.
Wednesday, February 15
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 18
10:00 a.m.
Saturday, February 25
2:00 p.m.
Exploring West African Dance
Presented by Pinx Academy of Dance
Enjoy movement and exercise while learning about the history and culture of African Dance. All ages.
Saturday, February 11
12:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 11
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 18
2:00 p.m.
Monday, February 27
6:00 p.m.
