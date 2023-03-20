The late Bennie G. Rodgers joined the St. Louis American staff as a reporter during the 1940s and remained an integral part of its editorial staff for more than 50 years. After he passed away in 2000, he was honored for his service and dedication with the title of Executive Editor Emeritus of The St. Louis American. In 1995, Rodgers wrote this short history of his groundbreaking career in St. Louis journalism.
I began working for the St. Louis American on August 20, 1945. That date is easy to remember because the "pink slip" was given to me and hundreds of African Americans at the Curtiss-Wright aircraft plant just two weeks after the first atom bomb was dropped on Japan. Blacks were the last hired and the first fired.
In case you didn't know it, a Black scientist, Moddie Taylor, Ph.D., a St. Louisan, helped Dr. Oppenheimer and others develop the devastating bomb. I knew him when he attended Vashon High School.
When I began working at the American, there was no such thing as television, but they were working on it.
There were only three daily newspapers in the city, but no one had an African American working in their news departments. They were the Globe Democrat, the Star-Times and the St. Louis Post- Dispatch.
This exclusion however, was similar to other businesses that fostered discrimination but tried to control our destiny.
The only Blacks working at City Hall were one alderman, the Rev. Jasper Caston, and very few clerks. The few folks who were working for the St. Louis American let me test the racism waters alone and told me nothing of such ignorance.
I walked into the press room at the City Hall and began thumbing through some of the papers that were there on a desk. A white dude asked,
. "What are you looking for?" and I said, "Oh, I'm with the St. Louis American and I want to know what's going on." He said, "You won't find it here because this is not a place for coloreds." I put up an argument but lost.
There were about 2,000 City policemen, but only about 38 percent of them were Black. The highest-ranking Black officers were sergeants. The sergeants were all plain-clothes detectives. They could not wear a uniform with their rank on their sleeves.
Of course, you must know that there was not one black person on the Board of Police Commissioners.
The courts were all just as bad. Even though Blacks were stacked into paddy wagons by an unequal proportion to whites (the same as now) and sent to jail, there were no Black judges or prosecutors in the municipal circuit or federal courts. You wouldn't believe it could be like this, at the end of World War II, when so many Blacks returned home in body bags and stretchers after fighting for freedom on foreign soil. They didn't need forensic tests to prove that much of the blood spilled overseas came from Blacks.
I covered a murder story in 1946 and while talking with two white cops, one asked me if I wanted a sandwich. I walked with them to the front coffee shop of this municipal building and one said, "They won't serve you but I'll get it for you." I said, "No, thanks." Fifty years ago, I could not join the Press Club or any other journalist organizations. I wasn't ready yet anyway, because I was still "wet behind the ears"
• Fifty years ago, I could not join the Press Club or any other journalist organizations.
There were more stories out on the streets than fish in the sea.
The St. Louis Board of Education was all white. There were two high schools for Blacks, Sumner and Vashon. Hadley Technical School, at Grand and Bell, in a predominately Black neighborhood, was built there for whites and featured such advanced subjects as aircraft, diesel and turbo engines.
I had plenty to write about. The only white-owned major restaurant in the city that served Blacks was Fred Harvey's at Union Station.
The baseball diamond at Sportsman's Park, Grand and Dodier streets, where the Browns and Cardinals played, was sacred soil for whites only, except on special occasions when someone rented the station for Negro games. The Cardinals didn't let Black ladies in for free on Ladies Day. (All of this was before Jackie Robinson dismantled the racial bar.)
As a Black reporter, I had no other work except working for the St. Louis Argus. Dewey Johnson published the Tattler and Ben Thomas the Evening Whirl, but they did all of their work themselves.
Henry Whitfield Wheeler kept me pretty close to the racial problems. He was working at the U.S. Post Office, but he stayed in trouble with his bosses because in his column in the St. Louis American called "The Spiders' Web," he constantly criticized segregation in the Post Office's restaurant and the failure to promote Black postal workers. He was given an early retirement, and this gave him additional time to protest. Rain or shine, snow or sleet, he picketed in front of the Fox and American Theaters.
While performing at the American Theatre in the 50s, Paul Robeson used his time during the intermission to join Wheeler in picketing. Uta Hagen, Robeson's co-star in a play at the theater, told Melba Sweets (who also worked at the American), "Never again will I perform before a segregated house."
Fifty years ago, organized labor rejected Black applicants. The machinists, plumbers, steamfitters, carpenters, brick-layers, typographers and iron workers all denied membership to Blacks. The musicians' unions were separate, one for white, one for Blacks. The motion picture operators were the same.
Those who say Blacks have not made any advances in 50 years should look around Busch Stadium, Anheuser-Busch, City Hall, Police Headquarters, municipal, circuit and federal court and read the St. Louis American. Through changes of attitudes, integration has prevailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.