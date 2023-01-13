Two months before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Martin Luther King said on Feb. 4, 1968, “Everybody can be great... because anybody can serve.”
“You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
The city of St. Louis is requesting that area residents take part in the MLK Day of Service campaign through volunteer opportunities, including the first St. Louis Public Library “We Can All Serve MLK Food Drive.”
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was passionate about ending poverty by first eliminating hunger. Residents can support his legacy by helping feed the hungry by donating a canned or boxed food item at any St. Louis Public Library branch during the entire month of January.
The donations will benefit the St. Louis community by providing food to families in need, elderly citizens having to choose between buying medicine and food, and meals to the underprivileged who depend on donations to eat every day.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank will have barrels located at each branch to accept donations. If you are interested in donating, or concerned as to what is needed, there will be a sign at each location with a list of accepted items.
The library requests that no food items be donated in glass containers.
Donations may only be accepted during posted operating hours at each location.
MLK Day at UjimaSTL
If you like getting your hands dirty, this is the project for you.
From 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, volunteers will be setting up raised beds in the outdoor classroom and demonstration garden, adding pathways in the outdoor classroom, setting up a small shed for outdoor education supplies, adding soil to raised beds, and adding mulch and decorations to the native garden.
The Ujima office space will be cleaned, and volunteers can also pick up trash around the urban farm property.
Volunteers should wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty, and parking will be available at 3714 Penrose St. Louis MO, 63107. The event will take place regardless of inclement weather.
Ujima is a non-profit pay-what-you-can service provider that provides equitable access to food, education, and employment.
Groups of volunteers are invited, and children are welcome too.
For additional information, contact AJ Thompson, athompson@missioncontinues.org, or call (314) 402-0488.
SIU-E ESL Charter School event
The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Charter School in East St. Louis will celebrate its annual day of service commemorating the life and service of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21 at 601 James R Thompson Blvd.
Volunteers will help install its community-sharing closet that will benefit students who may be in need of toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other basic necessities.
Plan on wearing clothes that can get dirty, and there will be painting opportunities. Closed-toe shoes are also important for safety.
Parking will be available at the site, and the event will go on regardless of inclement weather. This event is indoors; however if road conditions are impassable, notification will be sent via email.
The school is wheelchair accessible, and special needs parking available. Jobs will be available for persons with limited mobility
Groups of volunteers are welcome, and so are children.
For additional information contact Jenniqual Johnson at jjohnson@missioncontinues.org, or call (314) 320-3214
The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the “Beloved Community” was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action.
MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. During the last quarter-century, the MLK Day of Service has grown, and its impact increased as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.