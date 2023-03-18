In 1928, St. Louis newcomer Nathan B. Young, Jr. (left) used his legal experience to officially incorporate the fledgling St. Louis American. After Black Tuesday in 1929, Young called his father, Nathan B. Young, Sr., then president of Lincoln University, for advice. Young Sr. recruited Nathaniel A. Sweets, Sr. (right), a recent Lincoln graduate, who would adopt The American like a member of his family and keep the paper in circulation for the next 45 years.