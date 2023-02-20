Former United States Olympic silver medalist and all-time great American hurdler Greg Foster has died at the age of 64, according to NBC Sports track and field analyst Ato Bolden.
Foster lived in St. Louis, where he was an assistant track and field coach at Mary Institute and Country Day School (MICDS) and the Coordinator for Student Engagement at the school. He will be remembered as one of the top hurdlers in USA track and field history.
For a 10-year period between 1981 and 1991, Foster was a dominant force in the 110-meter high hurdles, his specialty event. He was a three-time gold medalist at the IAAF World Championships in 1983, 1987 and 1991. He was a silver medalist at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, when he was edged by USA teammate Roger Kingdom at the final tape. He was also a gold medalist at the Goodwill Games in Russia in 1986 and the World Indoor Championships in 1991. He was a 10-time USA national champion.
A native of Chicago, Foster went on to have a brilliant collegiate career at UCLA. He led the Bruins to the NCAA national championship in 1978. He won individual national titles in the hurdles in 1978 and 1980 and in the 200-meter dash in 1979.
During the early 1980's, Foster had some memorable races with Renaldo "Skeets" Nehemiah, who was the world record holder in the 110-meter high hurdles at the time. Nehemiah left the sport to play in the National Football League in 1983. Foster continued on to enjoy a brilliant career on the track.
Foster was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1998.
In 2016, Foster was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes damage to the heart. On January 18, 2020, Foster received a heart transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.