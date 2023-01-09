Of the countless events, activities and commemorations that were paused due to the pandemic, the annual statewide celebration that kicks off the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not one of them.
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, chairwoman of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Celebration Commission of Missouri and President of Harris-Stowe State University was met with rousing applause when she proclaimed that “COVID couldn’t stop us” at the 37th annual event held Saturday afternoon on HSSU’s campus.
While the show went on for the past two years, it was modified from the regularly scheduled program that typically included a standing room only audience piling into the auditorium of the Dr. Henry Givens Main Building.
Year 35 was virtual. Last year they presented a hybrid program – one that adhered to social distancing and crowd limitation guidelines with a small crowd of invited guests at the Magnolia Hotel downtown. Most of the audience watched via livestream.
For Saturday’s 37th commemoration, the event returned to its original venue for the first time in two years. Based on energy that permeated through the full house – with a good portion of the audience opting to wear masks – the resounding takeaway was that it felt good to be back home.
The spirit of faith that was the foundation of Dr. King’s work filled the building thanks to Stellar Award-winning and Grammy Award nominated gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson. He and his band performed a soul-stirring set that seemed tailored to this year’s theme, “Keeping The Dream – Sounds of Hope, Courage and Unity.”
The format usually includes a nationally or internationally renowned personality who pontificates on the life and legacy of Dr. King and compels the audience to pick up the torch of fighting for a more just, equitable society. But for 2023, the primary focus was on individuals and institutions across the state working to actualize the beloved community he often spoke of.
“We don’t just celebrate Dr. King because he did great things,” said Carol Daniel, KMOX media personality and mistress of ceremonies for the afternoon’s festivities. “We celebrate him because we can now do great things.”
Ten awards were given in total – including recognition for each region that the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Celebration Commission represents with a Distinguished Community Service Award.
“Today we honor Dr. King’s legacy by honoring individuals and organizations who put into practice his high ideals and aspirations for equal rights, access to quality education and health care, economic empowerment, service to the community, freedom and justice,” Collins said. “They are the boots on the ground in our communities – who are making a difference throughout the state.”
Collins said that it is “now more important than ever” to ensure Dr. King’s ideals are never forgotten.
“And like Dr. King, let’s try to be the peace we want to see in the world,” she added. “And to exemplify the principles he encouraged us all to embody.”
The honorees included Supt. Courtney and Cora Sanders and Faith Temple Complex COGIC for the southwest Missouri region; Dr. Lest Woods Jr. of Urban Empowerment Ministries for the Columbia region; The Honorable Rev. Dr. E.G. Shields, Sr. mayor of Pagedale and pastor of Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church for the St. Louis region and Stephanie McGrew, assistant director of Diversity and Inclusion at A.T. Still University for the Kirksville region.
Other award recipients included St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green (Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. Legacy Award), Lady Merdean Fielding-Gales (Distinguished Social Action Award), Carolyn Seward (Distinguished Drum Major Award) and Robert and Mary Taylor of the Taylor Center (Distinguished Community Organization Award).
“What you send into the lives of others will return to yours,” Fielding-Gales said. “Put on your marching shoes and be like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
Green used her acceptance speech to pay homage to the namesake of the award she received.
“He came to this building and it was a state college. He left it a university,” Green said. “I’m just so blessed to have known him – and to be standing on the Dr. Givens campus, as it is called now, and be blessed, like we all sitting here are, to have an HBCU right here in the city of St. Louis.”
The afternoon’s remarks included a video message from Missouri Governor Mike Parson and a proclamation from the office of Mayor Tishaura Jones presented by Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for the City of St. Louis Vernon Mitchell, Jr.
“Let us not forget today that while we still face struggle rooted in centuries of systemic injustice… it is through our hope, through our courage and through our unity that Dr. King’s dream will be actualized,” said Mitchell.
Ahead of his hour-long performance that temporarily transformed the Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Auditorium into a fellowship hall overflowing with praise and worship, Brian Courtney Wilson was presented with a Distinguished Community Service Award.
“We have been remembering Dr. King’s sacrifice for so long, that sometimes it’s easy to take it for granted,” Wilson said before moving from the podium to center stage. “I want to thank this commission for persisting for the last 37 years to make sure that we never forget – and remember it properly.”
