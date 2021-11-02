Lil Nas X joked about making a song with Boosie, which did not sit well with him.
Lil Nas X posted an Instagram video of him saying he has a song coming out with Boosie over the weekend.
"I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out." he said in the post.
In response, Boosie made a homophobic comment toward him and said he should commit suicide.
"STOP TROLLING ME F----- LOL!! U A WHOLE B---- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D--- N GETTIN F---ED N YOUR A-- N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE," he tweeted on Oct. 23.
The tweet remained online for a while before getting deleted for Twitter violation rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.