7K Kollections Boutique owner Kiaysa Isabell is making a difference in the retail fashion industry by taking a “laid-back” approach.
The 24-year-old entrepreneur says the days of “naked dressing” have passed and “it’s time to wear something different.”
Located in Pine Lawn, 7K Kollections opened in October 2022.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind for this area, offering both men’s and women’s apparel,” said Isabell, adding that her relaxing green walls give the boutique “vibe without it being too foo-foo.”
“I want it to feel welcoming for everyone without it being too girly. My men’s section is smaller compared to the ladies section, but I still want them to feel welcome.”
When buying clothes for the store, Isabell said she keeps an eye out for “trendy pieces that are hot off the runway, items that are selling now.”
She does take an occasional risk, and purchases clothing items that haven't “made big waves in the fashion industry yet.”
“I like to go outside the box sometimes just to see if people here in St. Louis will take a risk when it comes to shopping,” she said.
She said she likes styles “that catch the eye in a crowded room,” but her go-to look is basic black.
“Shoppers can’t go wrong with the color black. Rather it’s trendy or classic black, it is always in style,” she said.
As she held up a denim jacket with beads, Isabell said women’s jackets are the number one statement piece this season.
“All you need are plain clothes to go with this because you don’t want to take away attention from the jacket,” she said.
“I want people to ask where did you get that when they wear clothes from my store.”
Much of her women’s apparel is inspired by designer Teyana Taylor.
“I love the way Taylor dresses. It’s not always overly sexualized, and she puts on real clothes,” she said.
While a student at the University of Missouri - Columbia studying to become a dentist, she attended parties, homecoming events and other social gatherings.
“What you were wearing was at the top of the list of priorities. Having the trendiest outfit or trend-setting outfit was the talk of campus for weeks,” she explained.
She called Mizzou’s shopping scene “pretty terrible,” and returned to St. Louis to purchase clothing.
Her attire was noticed by fellow students, and she was often asked where she got her clothes.
During her senior year in 2020, Isabell began 7K as an online boutique. Her thought was it would be easier for students to order from her website rather than drive to St. Louis or Kansas City to do their shopping. She was supplied by vendors in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.
While working as an overnight receptionist at a Columbia hospital, she would complete her homework and then surf the web looking at a variety of vendors' merchandise.
Isabell took advantage of free marketing, using the “Black Enterprise” Group Chat app to market her business, She said many Black students promoted things they were selling or services - including haircuts, eyelash extensions, and nail care.
“It was like our own little hook-up, I received so much business just from posting my website in that group chat,” said Isabell.
The boutique owner graduated from Mizzou during the pandemic in 2020. Upon returning home, “people were still looking for the latest fashions from 7K Kollections.”
Along with operating her boutique, she became a personal stylist and meets clients at their homes. Isabell described it as her own ‘mobile boutique’.
“I like helping my customers, especially helping them create that signature look,” said Isabell.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
