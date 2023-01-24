Brandi Brooks

Brandi Brooks

The Anheuser-Busch School of Business (ABSB) at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has named Brandi Brooks, M.S. as director of the Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement (MECCA). As MECCA director, Brooks will partner with the CIE director to develop, plan, implement, and evaluate MECCA programs and administration. Brooks brings a robust and well-rounded background to MECCA, with more than 10 years of combined experience in marketing, digital media, and operations. She has strong analytical, communications, and tech skills. Brooks brings unique and diverse perspectives to small and large teams, coaching them to better outcomes. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.