Abe Adewale, PE, principal of ABNA Engineering, will be recognized at the Georgia Tech Black Alumni Organization's annual Leaders & Legends Gala on April 21st. Alongside other phenomenal and prominent black Georgia Tech alumni, Adewale will be celebrated for his commitment to economic empowerment through entrepreneurship. The Georgia Tech Black Alumni Association aims to promote an inclusive experience for Georgia Tech students, alumni, and supporters by providing leadership, networking opportunities, and shared values. It also recognizes and honors the contributions and legacy of Black Yellow Jackets in the university and alumni communities.
People on the Move
Abe Adewale to be honored by Georgia Tech
- St. Louis American staff
