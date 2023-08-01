According to Black Enterprise, Alpha Phi Alpha, the country’s oldest intercollegiate Black fraternity, has announced plans to move its 2025 99th General Convention and 119th Anniversary Convention from Florida, citing the state’s “harmful” and “racist” policies targeting the Black community.
“In this environment of manufactured division and attacks on the Black community, Alpha Phi Alpha refuses to direct a projected $4.6 million convention economic impact to a place hostile to the communities we serve,” said said general president Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III. “Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha Brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis.”
This decision comes after Florida released its new K-12 African American Social Studies curriculum that now requires instructors for grades six through eight to highlight how slaves “developed skills” that could be used for their “personal benefit.” In May, the NAACP issued a travel advisory notice warning various demographics against visiting the Sunshine State.
