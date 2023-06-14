The first day of summer is June 21, 2023, and regardless of the pleasant days and cool nights the St. Louis region has been enjoying, sweltering heat is approaching.
On Monday, Ameren Missouri announced it is donating $100,000 to Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org to support heat vulnerable customers in St. Louis and eastern Missouri. In addition, the utility is providing 800 energy-efficient window air conditioners, which cost consumers less than a dollar a day to operate.
Volunteers including Michael McMillan, Urban League of St. Louis president and CEO and Cooldownstlouis.org board member, prepped the air conditioners for which there is a waiting list of qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities.
“Being without an A/C can be a life-or-death decision for many throughout the St. Louis region,” he said.
“The Ameren Cool Down commitment to the region and state has become a lifesaver to the Urban League, Salvation Army, Community Action Agency of St. Louis County and many other partnering agencies.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, honorary chair, said the partnership protects the most vulnerable from the heat of summer.
"From the Save Our Senior [SOS] program, to providing utility grants to make sure residents can keep their air on, this unique [Ameren and Cooldownstlouis] partnership helps St. Louisans beat the heat while saving lives.”
Cooldownstlouis.org works with more than 34 agencies to make sure utility bills are paid and the community's most vulnerable citizens have access to the energy-efficient air conditioners they need to stay safe.
2023 marks the 23rd year of the SOS Cooling Summer Project and it is Ameren’s 18th year of participation. It has helped deliver nearly 10,000 window air conditioner units.
“Each summer, we make this annual giveaway a priority to help keep hundreds of our elderly and disabled neighbors safe and cool," said Mark Birk, chair and president of Ameren Missouri.
“Our longtime partnership with Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org focuses on helping our most vulnerable customers stay safe during the heat of the summer.”
First responders including firefighters are often the first to arrive at a residence where someone is in a health crisis because of the heat, according to St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
“I can attest without exception that this charity, Cooldownstlouis.org has saved lives; and does save lives,” he said. “This Ameren and Cooldownstlouis.org joint effort is a phenomenal public service instrument.”
State Senator Karla May said the partnership ensures that “no one is left behind in the social safety net.”
“It is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and the public can be part of that support by making generous donations to the Cooldownstlouis.org.”
Ameren also offers other resources for seniors and people with medical concerns including its:
Medical Equipment Registry – Register medical equipment for notification about planned maintenance outages. Residents should have a back-up plan in place for emergency outages.
The Caring Contact Program – Eligible customers may designate a person or agency for Ameren Missouri to contact prior to disconnection for nonpayment. Caring Contact helps protect the health and safety of older adults and people with disabilities who may need additional support in handling potential disconnection of service.
Keeping Cool Program – Helps make summer energy bills more affordable for senior citizens, those with children under 5, or who have a documented chronic medical condition. It includes up to five monthly electric bill credits in the summer months to keep customers cool and safe.
Weatherization Assistance – Qualifying income-eligible homeowners and renters within the area are eligible to receive assistance in the form of weatherization improvements to their homes through local agencies. Elderly and disabled persons are given preference. The improvements include caulking, water heater jackets, weather stripping, and insulation.
Ameren encourages older adults and people with disabilities as well as low- to moderate-income families to apply for energy assistance funds by visiting Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org websites or by calling (314) 241-0001 or (314) 834-0034, which are their hotlines for seniors and people with disabilities only.
Customers and their families are encouraged to visit AmerenMissouri.com/HealthAndSafety for additional information.
