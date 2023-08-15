Ameren

Ameren brought down two old transmission towers, one on each side of the river. The structures were built in the 1950s and already have been replaced by new towers as part of the Metro South Reliability Project in April 2022.

 Photo courtesy of KSDK

Black Enterprise (BE) recently announced this year’s best companies for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). According to BE, “this list features a superb group of publicly traded companies that have committed to ensuring a dynamic workforce, inclusive management, as well as other diversity-centered efforts. DEI initiatives are an indispensable aspect of creating a progressive workplace.” Locally based Ameren Corp. made the list.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.