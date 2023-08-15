Black Enterprise (BE) recently announced this year’s best companies for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). According to BE, “this list features a superb group of publicly traded companies that have committed to ensuring a dynamic workforce, inclusive management, as well as other diversity-centered efforts. DEI initiatives are an indispensable aspect of creating a progressive workplace.” Locally based Ameren Corp. made the list.
featured
Business News
Ameren named to Black Enterprise’s list of best companies for DEI
- St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Moneybagg Yo cancels some shows on his “Larger Than Life Tour” due to low ticket sales
- Sad Sack claims reverse discrimination
- South City Hospital’s sudden closure shakes St. Louis
- Vashon High basketball legend Ramon Trice dies at 57
- Mayor Jones signs bills to strengthen city gun laws
- Midwest BankCentre's Ashley O'Neal named one of the Most Powerful Women in Banking
- East Side sports highlights
- How college students can protect themselves financially from fire, theft and crime
- What Homeowners Need to Know Before and After a Hurricane
- McDonnell Foundation awards $2.4 million grant to help St. Louis Anchor
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.