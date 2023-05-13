In 2019, Ameren Corporation gifted the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis $25,000 to support its various economic independence programs. In February 2022, Ameren gifted donated $500,000 over five years to support the Urban League Restoring Hope capital campaign. From left are Warner Baxter, Ameren Corp. Executive Chairman, President and CEO; Michael McMillan, Urban League President and CEO; Barbara Bowman, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Vice President and Controller; and Michael Moehn, Ameren Corp. Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ameren Corporation; Chairman and President, Ameren Services. Moehn will begin his two-year term as Urban League chair on May 25.