Mozay Restaurant mixes a bit of Creole and southern cuisine on every plate.
The glazed bourbon fried chicken wings and french toast paired with its signature ‘DT Ice Tea’ is served near the Gateway Arch, yet tastes of Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
Founder and chef Amorio Parish opened Mozay last fall at the intersection of 13th and Olive, and says business has been great.
“I took a leap of faith, I was ready to do something different,” said Parish.
The retired veteran began a catering business in 2021 after serving 13 years in the military. His family and friends would ask him to cook for any get-together and the recipe for success was in the mix.
“I’m passionate about cooking and gardening, cooking gives me a sense of pride and accomplishment,” said the chef. “My food brings people together”
The nearly 6,000 square feet restaurant can certainly bring people together. Parish calls himself a die-hard St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan, which he expresses through banners throughout the restaurant.
Regardless of the sports interest, diners enjoy Parish’s fried salmon and grits or the newest, lamb chops and grits. If you’re looking for something more traditional, the chef recommends his seafood pasta.
“It’s almost like Disneyland when you come in here, you have a lot to choose from,” he said. “But the prices are much cheaper than Disneyland.”
Parish focused on his catering business during the pandemic. His menu created such a buzz that he found himself catering up to five events a day. News was spreading on social media about Mozay and, with the help from his family and friends, he was able to keep up.
When Parish realized his catering success was becoming overwhelming, it was time to take Mozay to the next level and look for a restaurant.
“I want people to experience more than just my food, I want them to experience the atmosphere of Mozay, which is coming together as a family,” said the chef.
Parish said “family and friend time” was what he missed most during his time in the service, adding that he feels renewed and refreshed marching to his own beat.
Creation of some menu items includes “mentally traveling to the different cities and countries I was stationed in the military.”
Remembering those cultures, the food he ate, and seasonings he tasted help him develop signature dishes. His fondest memories of his food always go back to Louisiana.
“That kind of food just gives that feeling of good down-home cooking, that feels good to the soul,” Parish said. “I want Mozay to look and feel like love.”
Parish wants Mozay to be a restaurant on any list of travelers to try when visiting. “Tell a friend to tell a friend about Mozay,” said Parish.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
