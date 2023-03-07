Beverly Isom

Beverly Isom

Operation Food Search (OFS) welcomed Beverly Isom as Director of Policy and Advocacy. Isom will develop and implement OFS’s policy platform aimed at decreasing child hunger and family food insecurity in Missouri. She will oversee government and community relations, grassroots advocacy, policy research, and other relevant research studies. Prior to joining OFS here in St. Louis, she was a managing supervisor at Fleishman-Hillard and handled contract communications on digital transformation teams at Nestle Purina and Monsanto. She has served as a communications professional for the City of Atlanta, the Greater Atlanta United Way, FEMA, and the CDC in Atlanta. She also served as communications director for the 2012 re-election campaign of civil rights pioneer John Lewis to the U.S. House of Representatives. 

