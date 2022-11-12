Great Rivers Greenway and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the St. Louis community removing economic barriers and advancing environmental opportunity.
Each nonprofit will receive a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on many topics, human capital management and strategic storytelling, joining a network of organizations across the U.S., and they will have access to capital, expanding their impact in St. Louis. The Neighborhood Builders program continues to be the nation’s largest investment into nonprofit leadership development.
“Both Great Rivers Greenway and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri’s efforts are making St. Louis an even more beautiful place to live and visit,” said Marilyn Bush, president, Bank of America St. Louis. “Their positive environmental and community-based efforts will have lasting effects for generations to come.
Great Rivers Greenway will use their grant funding for the development of the Brickline Greenway, which will connect the St. Louis community with up to 20 miles of new greenways, bringing about opportunity for job and population growth creating more equality for current and future residents.
