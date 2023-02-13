Brandon K. Smart

St. Louis Commercial REALTORS® welcomed its 2023 president, Brandon K. Smart, CCIM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Smart was installed as the Commercial Board's president at Armory STL, surrounded by fellow incoming board members and business colleagues. As president, Smart and the association's board of directors represent over 670 commercial real estate members in St. Louis City and County and throughout the region. Smart is president of SmartEquity Inc., and is a previous 40 Under 40 awardee from the St. Louis Business Journal.

