Brandon Sterling has joined the United Way of Greater St. Louis as vice president of development. In this role, Sterling will help expand United Way’s major gift and planned giving programs. Over the course of Sterling’s career he’s held several positions in fundraising and nonprofit management, including organizations that are partners of United Way. He served as a staff member at Wyman Center, Chief Development Officer for Employment Connection, and Development Director for Guardian Angel Settlement Association. Additionally, he has served on the Board of Directors of Delmar Main Street, Black Funders of St. Louis and Spanish Lake Community Development Corporation. He currently serves on the board of Big League Impact.

