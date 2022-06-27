Burnea Lester

Burnea Lester (left)

Burnea Lester has joined the SITE Improvement Association as director of communications and community relations.  She will engage with key construction industry and community leaders to improve the effectiveness of workforce development programs, develop new minority contracting and workforce participation opportunities and assist contractors with diversity and inclusion efforts while also strengthening SITE’s internal and external communications outreach. Lester received a BS degree in broadcast journalism from Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s degree in media communications and media literacy from Webster University, and a MS degree in education from Keller Graduate School of Management.

