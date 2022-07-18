“Mom, can I start a luxury car dealership?’
Shay Danrich was a bit taken aback by her son, Joshua’s question.
“No, Joshua, you can’t have a luxury car dealership at 10-years old,” Shay curtly replied.
Shay, a single mother with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree works as a business consultant. Her only son, Joshua, who attended meetings with Shay and her clients since he was a toddler, grew up in an entrepreneurial environment.
One day he confronted his mother and said, “Mom, you’re always helping people start businesses; when are you going to help me start mine?”
His question was so “sincere and from the heart,” Shay recalled, “I couldn’t do anything but honor his request. It was that question that kicked me into gear.”
Since his mother wouldn’t let him open a luxury car dealership, Joshua pivoted.
“Well then, can I start a luxury car air freshener business?” he rebutted.
“I just couldn’t say ‘no,’” Shay said.
Shay said she knew from birth that her son was gifted.
“He’s always been that curious kid, Joshua always had that entrepreneurial spirit,” Shaye explained. “He was always taking things apart or mixing chemicals. When he asked for a chemistry set, I bought one for him. The same when he asked for a microscope. I wanted him to understand what things meant, to get an understanding of formulating and mixing stuff."
Shay said she struck a deal with Joshua. Her son was fascinated with cars, especially sports cars. He had researched luxury cars and completed model car kits. So, Shay agreed they’d start at the air freshener point then go to the next phase and the next, until he was old enough to start a car dealership and ultimately become an engineer designer of sports cars, his other youthful desire.
Together the mother and son researched what chemicals, bottles, and other supplies they’d need to make home and car fresheners. Shay, who calls herself Joshua’s “Mom-ager,” refused to be a parent that runs their child’s business. She always insisted that Joshua take the lead on everything from production to promotion to distribution.
“We used to sit down to work on his logo and colors,” Shay remembered. “I’d ask, ‘what do you want your colors to be?’ He’d answer, ‘Mom, I’m a kid. Of course, I want them to be bold and bright.”
Shay said his response was similar when they worked on the logo.
“He’d say, ‘Mom, Mr. Fresh is me, so it should look like me.”
Sure enough, the duo came up with a colorful, animated drawing of Joshua that’s on the fragrance bottles, banners, promo and business cards and other materials.
Joshua was ready to debut his product in 2019. He and his mother hit the event circuit, selling “Mr. Fresh” fragrances at outdoor markets and special events. Shay knew that her young entrepreneur would be the major selling point and she was correct. People were fascinated when they met the young vendor hawking his products. It was difficult at first. Joshua was extremely shy at the time, willing to sit back and let his mother do the talking. Shay wasn’t having it.
“I had to remind him, ‘you said everything is about you. It’s your logo, your label, your T-shirts, your business cards…people are here to see you, not me.”
That’s where Joshua honed the art of shaking hands, telling his story, and interacting with customers. No longer shy, Joshua has spoken before thousands of young people. He served as the grand ambassador for the virtual Annie Malone Parade last year, volunteered for Mayor Tishaura Jones’ mayoral campaign and has appeared on most local television news stations and national outlets such as Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.
Joshua said it was a blast meeting co-host Michael Strahan, but he also remembered how nervous he was during the Good Morning America interview and how, at one point, he paused out of nervousness.
“I just barreled through and, you know what, it built up my confidence,” Joshua said.
The fact that Joshua is so young has been an inspiration for his clients.
“People were just amazed that he was so young cultivating his dream,” Shay said.
Joshua said he’s even had adults who told him he has inspired them to quit their jobs and follow their entrepreneurial dreams.
A true entrepreneur must be able to identify needs in the marketplace, take on financial risks and to be ready to adapt for any unforeseen occurrence. But how could an entrepreneur who was 11 at the time adapt to a global pandemic?
Both Joshua and his mom, Shay used the word “halt” as in the pandemic halted the business for a brief time. They were used to face-to-face sales, shaking hands and selling at outdoor events. COVID brought all that to a halt.
Shay had to don her business consultant’s hat to prepare her son for adversity.
“I stressed that the pandemic is like a hiccup, a block in the road. We have to overcome this, so what can we do?”
Today Shay and Joshua consider the pandemic a blessing of sorts. It forced them to pivot and figure out a way to extend their product’s reach. With his mother’s help, Joshua researched the retail market and before long found himself the only kid in the room making product pitches to Schnucks and Dierbergs Markets, securing contracts with both stores.
Joshua also developed a line of “Mr. Fresh” safety products that include hand sanitizers, disposable face masks and ear-savers for masks. During the pandemic he kept his product in the public’s eye by donating them to organizations like Affinia Healthcare, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.
At the age of 13, Joshua is a poignant speaker and deliberate thinker. Pedestrian words have multi-layered meanings for the youth. For example, he explained how “Fresh” in his product’s name is an acronym for "Faith to Rescue Every Son from Hurt." His mission, he said, is “to promote emotional, mental, physical and financial maturity, along with self-confidence in African American boys.”
Joshua gives credit for his business success to his mom, who he’s also prescribed an acronym:
“Mom inspired me to live out my dreams and motivated me to never give up even in the midst of the pandemic,” Joshua said, adding: “To her, I will be forever grateful. That’s why I gave her name an acronym, too. She’s my ‘SHAY,’ my strategic help along the years.”
When asked about his future, Joshua’s ambitions rang familiar.
“Well, I’m 18, I want my own luxury car dealership. I want my own Mr. Fresh store and I want to be helping in the community. I’ll always rep St. Louis. No matter where we go, this is who we are.”
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
For more information about “Mr. Fresh” products visit: https://befreshnow.com/
