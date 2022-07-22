Harris-Stowe State University has named Alandrea P. Stewart, Ed.D., vice president and chief of staff, effective July 1.
"Dr. Stewart has been an integral part of my administration during my interim and current presidency," said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, president of Harris-Stowe State University. "She is an outstanding member of our leadership team, with a great commitment to our work. Her organizational and management skills are her secret sauce to making a difference at Harris-Stowe. I look forward to her continued leadership and contributions as our university navigates this transformative era."
As chief of staff, Dr. Stewart will be responsible for directing the office of the president's overall operations, providing vital leadership to high-level initiatives, programs, and activities on behalf of the office of the president, and cultivating relationships with key University stakeholders.
"I am honored and grateful to President Collins Smith for her trust and confidence,” said Stewart. “Harris-Stowe’s leadership, both for our students and for the community, is especially critical at this time. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth, success, and sustainability of this historic institution. I look forward to working with President Collins Smith, and all our stakeholders, to implement her vision to keep the University on its exciting trajectory."
Stewart has spent over a decade working in secondary and higher education at St. Louis Public Schools and St. Louis Community College. Most recently, she served as vice president of communications and marketing at Harris-Stowe. She has also served the institution as director of student support services, executive director of communications and marketing, and acting vice president for institutional advancement since she joined the university in 2016. She will maintain oversight of the University's communications and marketing efforts as chief of staff.
Stewart earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Jackson State University, a master of arts in sports management from Lindenwood University, a master of education in counseling from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Maryville University.
