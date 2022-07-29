Robinson Farms NxtGen is making history, it is the largest Black-owned resort in the state of Missouri. The family-owned and operated 95-acre resort in Cape Girardeau has a unique take on vacationing marrying 19th-century style and modern mid-century style, the resort is the perfect getaway in the Midwest.
“There is so much to do on this property, there are 12 siblings including myself, nine boys and three girls and this is the opportunity to bring in all of our talents,” said co-owner Drucella Robinson-Perkins.
Robinson-Perkins's father was a farmer in southern Missouri in Sikeston and her mother was a stay at home mom, she says owning this estate gives her and her siblings a chance to go a step further than her parents to add their flavor to acquiring land and building for the generation behind them.
“Land producing something or providing the ability for you to do something, that’s where you begin your wealth,” said Robinson-Perkins.
She adds her children, nieces, and nephews are looking towards them to be the leaders, and provide guidance. We are the next generation after my parents.
After the death of her parents, Robinson-Perkins started to reflect on what she wanted her legacy to be, and the type of mark she would leave behind.
“You start to think about the impact on those coming after you,” said Robinson-Perkins.
She says her parent's values prepared her for this role in the hospitality industry, her father taught and demonstrated the importance of ownership and being an entrepreneur.
“I was groomed for this,” she said.
Robinson-Perkins comes from a faith-loving, church-going family whose roots are deeply planted in the Black church, and she says this resort is all a part of God’s plan.
A designer by education and trade, Robinson quit her nine to five in January 2020, due to a lack of creative expression, Robinson-Perkins just wasn’t feeling the position as a configuration manager anymore.
With the extra free time, she came home to Sikeston for a childhood friend's wedding, and before her mouth could catch up with her lips she was asking about land for sale in between St. Louis and Memphis. Well in a small town like Sikeston everyone knows someone, and this particular someone knew of a great piece of an estate that had been on and off the market for about 10 years.
The friend of a friend told Robin-Perkins about the 95-acre property, she extended her visit and went to take a look at what her family’s future legacy had to offer.
She says she was blown away because the first thing she noticed was the bright red barn and the sky-blue house with a wrap-around porch. The big surprise is that the property came with two more buildings, a gray barn and an all-brick mansion that looks like it came straight out of the movie, Gone With The Wind.
Robinson-Perkins looked up and said, “God is this the beginning of the hotel?”.
She says she knew it was divine because ideas and plans on how to design and utilize the space just started to come to her all at once.
Robinson-Perkins convened with the other siblings about the gem she had found and they were on board to move forward with the buying of the estate process.
The Robinson family became the new owners of the 95-acre estate, the Robinson Farm NxtGen is Black and proud, and rightfully so considering less than 2% of the nation’s hotels are owned by African-Americans according to the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators, and Developers.
The grand opening last month welcomed visitors from all over, they toured the Sunset Cottage which is designed from top to bottom by Robinson-Perkins, the house has a wrap-around porch that leads to the side entrance, where the oversized carport houses the teal-colored bikes.
The kitchen has the perfect amount of bright colors that give you a whimsical feeling, the light fixtures are unique and the living room has hints of neutral colors that gives tourists a cozy at-home feeling. The lower level has an entertainment space and bedroom. The cottage sleeps 10 guests, it’s great for a girl’s trip or brocation.
The pond is great for all fishermen and women, who are looking for a more outdoorsy adventure. Catfish, Blue Gill, and Bass live in the pond that sits on the property.
And there is the Elle, the ‘big house’, the all brick mansion which sleeps 30 guests, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, it’s a place you have to see to believe. The mansion is named after her mother, Ella Mae. The larger-than-life house brings grace, and regalness to the country. It gives Bridgerton vibes, the king-sized wooden staircase spirals up to the second floor where a light fixture that is about three feet tall standing greets you in all “her” glory. Robinson-Perkins named her Esther. I see grand tea parties and weddings at the Elle.
“It’s such a well-built home,” said the resort owner.
The house is so massive it has secret doorways and tunnels.
Robinson-Perkins says for some of the suites she will decorate them based on her brothers' and sisters’ personalities.
The family plans to add a boardwalk that will take visitors around the property near the garden area, add tiny homes on the property for guests who want a more private vacation, and possibly an outdoor amphitheater. The possibilities are endless with 95 acres of land. She hopes the estate can be the Salamander Resort and Spa of the Midwest.
“Even if I can’t reap the benefits of what I’m doing now, the generations after me will,” said Robinson-Perkins.
Ashley Winters is The St. Louis American Report for America reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.