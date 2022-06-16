Alyce Herndon says she never thought that Onyx Business & Print Center would become a reality.
It was just a vision, but her hard work paid off when the business was established last year. Its first anniversary is nearing, and Herndon says it is just getting started.
The business is located at 611 S. Florissant Rd. in downtown Ferguson, and offers business cards, banners, newsletters, brochures, and other services.
Herndon says her print shop does more than produce business cards and other print jobs. It is a place of gathering for the St. Louis community where she can inspire and help other Blacks also on their entrepreneurial journey.
“Here I am just a lil’ brown girl trying to make sure that I champion for other Black and brown women of color,” said Herndon.
A graduate of the Jennings School District, Herndon joined the U.S. Army after high school and served eight years. Upon returning home, she continued her education and earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology, with an emphasis on Women Studies and Religion, from Webster University.
She later obtained two master’s degrees: A degree in Management and Leadership and a Non-Profit and Management degree, both from Webster University. Still not satisfied, Herndon received her doctorate in Business from Walden University in December 2021.
Her professional path led her to The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. Women’s Business Center, formerly the Grace Hill Women’s Business Center. For seven years Herndon served as the Center Director providing business training and counseling to future business owners in the St. Louis region.
She was awarded the Melton M. Lewis Equal Justice Award and the 100 St. Louisans To Know Award in 2018. Herndon’s experience in corporate spaces pushed her to be an advocate for women of color business owners. She believes they are not invited to the table; they don’t have a champion and lack representation.
She said she used her position in the corporate world, “to inform and share with other women of color how to put action behind their vision.”
Herndon then had an ‘a-ha’ moment. She realized that everything she was teaching, she could also be doing.
In 2016, Herndon started her own nonprofit, Onyx Business Solutions. She facilitated workshops that focused on teaching entrepreneurs how to market, manage, and build their business.
“I know what failure looks like. I just want to tell people what success looks like,” she said.
In the thick of the pandemic in 2020, Herndon was writing obituaries for families who lost a loved one to COVID-19. She partnered with local companies to print the obituaries and an employee suggested that she go into business for herself and open her own print shop.
Ironically, later that day Herndon got word that a local family-owned print shop in Ferguson was closing. She said she “took a giant leap of faith,” visited the location and spoke with the owner of the building. By the end of the conversation, Herndon had made a deal with the owner and sealed it with a handshake.
“That’s the power of women in negotiations,” said Herndon.
“Don’t be afraid to tell people your dream, you never know the power they have that can help that dream come true.”
Herndon relishes the opportunity to assist other business owners, saying that it’s fun for her to mentor and provide materials to help take someone else’s business to the next level.
“I hope people see the passion that I have just by interacting with me and the experience and knowledge that I’m willing to share,” said Herndon.
The print shop is just more than a business, says Herndon.
“It's a place for growth, learning, and shared community values,” she said.
Guests are welcomed into the print shop by a cozy section of vibrant house plants, a round wooden table and comfortable chairs. It’s a vibe that feels like “I’m here for you.”
Herndon said her business will remain a gathering space where she can facilitate workshops and print material for the community.
She is acquiring Women's Business Enterprise certification along with Minority Business Enterprise certification and her Women Owned Small Business certification too.
After all, she says she still has work to do.
