St. Louis faced scorching temperatures and high humidity as the official first day of summer nears.
Fortunately, Ameren Missouri has donated $200,000 to Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org to support the vulnerable customers in St. Louis and eastern Missouri.
The company also donated 850 new window air conditioners and 750 four-packs of energy-efficient LED lightbulbs. On average, the energy-efficient air conditioners cost less than a dollar a day to operate, allowing customers to stay cool and safe.
"As temperatures rise, Ameren Missouri and Cooldownstlouis.org do important work to protect our region’s most vulnerable," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, honorary chair of Cooldownstlouis.org.
"From the Save Our Seniors project to providing utility grants to make sure residents can keep their air on, this unique partnership helps St. Louisans beat the heat while saving lives.”
This year's air conditioner donation marks the 22nd anniversary of Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org’s “Save our Seniors” (S.O.S) Cooling Summer Project. It is Ameren Missouri’s 17th year of participation in the program. Ameren Missouri has helped deliver more than 9,000 window air conditioner units to qualified seniors and people with disabilities across the region.
“The Urban League is a proud partner with Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said Cooldownstlouis.org and Ameren Missouri “continue to be crucial lifelines in our effort each summer to make sure neighbors struggling to choose between air conditioning during a heat wave, and putting lots of dollars in the gas tank and food on the table.”
“It really does take a village to ensure the health and safety during these hot, dangerous summer days for our region’s most vulnerable.”
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, representing the Fire Chiefs Association of Greater St. Louis, encouraged people to physically check on loved ones, and “make sure the A/Cs are functioning properly and the utility bills have been paid.”
“We in the first-responder fire community know that Cooldownstlouis.org has a long history of saving lives. These 850 donated Ameren Missouri energy-efficient air-conditioners represent another life-saving resource for our most vulnerable.”
Temperatures reached triple digits June 13-15, which means St. Louis could be instore for a torrid summer.
"We know that St. Louis experiences three days of triple-digit temperatures each summer on average – and plenty more days in the high 90s," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.
"Our partnership with Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org will help protect the most vulnerable in our area when the weather inevitably becomes dangerously hot."
Other Ameren Missouri resources are available for seniors and those with medical concerns. Customers and their families are encouraged to visit AmerenMissouri.com/HealthAndSafety for information on:
Medical Equipment Registry – Allows customers to register electrically operated life-sustaining medical equipment so Ameren Missouri can notify them about planned maintenance outages.
The Caring Contact Program – Eligible customers may designate a person or agency for Ameren Missouri to contact prior to disconnection for nonpayment. Caring Contact helps protect the health and safety of older adults and people with disabilities who may need additional support in handling potential disconnection of service.
Keeping Cool Program – Helps make summer energy bills more affordable for seniors, people with disabilities, the chronically ill, or households with young children. It includes up to five monthly electric bill credits in the summer months to keep customers cool and safe.
Low-Income Weatherization Assistance – Income-eligible homeowners and renters can request weatherization improvements to their homes through local agencies. The improvements include caulking, water heater jackets, weather stripping and insulation.
Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org will also be distributing 200,000 cooling cards with helpful summer tips along with Ameren Missouri's contact information to connect customers to available resources.
Older adults and people with disabilities as well as low- to moderate-income families are encouraged to apply for energy assistance funds by visiting Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org websites or by calling 314.241.0001 or 314.834.0034, which are their hotlines for seniors and people with disabilities only.
