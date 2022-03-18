Keisha Lee interim CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services (at podium) announced that NIKE, Inc. will become the Platinum Title Sponsor of the Annie Malone May Day Parade. NIKE, Inc. officials recently announced that it would donate a $25,000 Platinum Sponsorship towards the Annie Malone May Day Parade, making it the Parade's Platinum Title Sponsor. Supporters Meghan O, Talent Host at STL TV, Koran Bolden Tyrick Turner, Kylann Clayborn, board member Gary Hickman, and iHeart Radio's BJ the DJ.
Annie Malone Children announced that NIKE, Inc. will become the Platinum Title
Sponsor of the Annie Malone May Day Parade
- Wiley Price | The St. Louis American
