Annie Malone
Photo by Wiley Price | The St. Louis American

Keisha Lee interim CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services (at podium) announced that NIKE, Inc. will become the Platinum Title Sponsor of the Annie Malone May Day Parade. NIKE, Inc. officials recently announced that it would donate a $25,000 Platinum Sponsorship towards the Annie Malone May Day Parade, making it the Parade's Platinum Title Sponsor. Supporters  Meghan O, Talent Host at STL TV, Koran Bolden  Tyrick Turner, Kylann Clayborn, board member Gary Hickman, and iHeart Radio's BJ the DJ.

