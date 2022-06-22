KSDK 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday was recently inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Holliday has been with 5 On Your Side for 42 years and currently serves as the first Black news director in St. Louis.
The Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame was created to salute broadcast leadership throughout the great State of Missouri. It recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the fields of radio and television broadcasting.
Holliday’s broadcasting work has been recognized with numerous awards, including three sportscasting Emmys in 1985, 1988, and 1989. In 2001, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. In 2009, Art was inducted into the St. Louis Media Foundation Television Hall of Fame. Holliday came to 5 On Your Side in 1979 and is the station’s longest-serving journalist.
