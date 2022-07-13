The Arts and Education Council (A&E) announced that Lyah LeFlore-Ituen, a bestselling author, television and film producer, and entertainment business executive, has been named president and CEO of the Arts and Education Council. She will replace current President and CEO Cynthia A. Prost who is stepping away from the role at the end of July. LeFlore-Ituen assumes her new responsibilities July 18, 2022, and Prost will ensure a smooth leadership transition during her remaining time at A&E.
“After an extensive six-month search process, led by EMD Consultants, we are delighted to have Lyah lead the Arts and Education Council,” said board chair Terrance Good. “Her passion for the arts and for St. Louis as well as her energy and creativity will serve A&E well as we enter our 60th year of keeping art happening in 2023.”
“It is an honor to be selected to lead the Arts and Education Council, a vitally important cultural institution. As a native St. Louisan, my parents were key architects of the Black arts movement here and embraced artists from all communities. My deep-rooted appreciation of this city’s rich, diverse history in the arts, combined with my extensive cultural and business experience, makes this the perfect opportunity for me to grow the base of incredible arts supporters and contribute to the vibrancy of St. Louis.”
As a 30-year entertainment veteran, Lyah has worked at Nickelodeon, Uptown Records/Entertainment, Wolf Films/Universal, and ran Alan Haymon Development for over a decade. LeFlore has also written eight critically acclaimed books.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and is the co-founder and executive director of the literary arts-based nonprofit, The Shirley Bradley LeFlore Foundation/Creative Arts and Expression Laboratory, which honors LeFlore’s late mother, St. Louis Poet Laureate Emeritus.
