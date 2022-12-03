Tournament Officials announced that the second playing of the Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, concluded September 11, 2022, raised more than $1 million for charitable organizations in North St. Louis County and beyond. The total includes $225,000 for each of the tournament’s primary beneficiaries, Marygrove, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“Our goal from the beginning has always been to make this the most charitable event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule and with the help of our amazing corporate partners and the St. Louis fans who’ve come out to support this event from day one, we’re exceeding all expectations,” said Nick Ragone, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ascension.
In 2021 the Ascension Charity Classic donated more than $800,000 in support of North St. Louis County communities, bringing the official PGA TOUR Champions event’s total charitable donations since the inception to more than $2 million⎯including raising $225,000 in 2020 despite not hosting a tournament due to the pandemic.
Along with providing substantial philanthropic benefits to the region, Ascension is also helping grow the game of golf through the area’s first APGA Tour event, the Ascension Classic presented by Daugherty Business Solutions at Glen Echo Country Club.
Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African American and other underrepresented golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry.
