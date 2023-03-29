BJC HealthCare has named Deidre Griffith, MPH vice president of community health improvement, effective April 17. In this role, Griffith will be responsible for the development, implementation, and evaluation of BJC HealthCare's community health programs.
With BJC’s existing Community Health Improvement strategic plan, Griffith will lead continued implementation along with new programs and initiatives to advance health equity across the region. She will also oversee connections with community-based programs, particularly those identified in BJC’s community health needs assessment, and will lead BJC’s efforts to expand the scale of pilot projects addressing health disparities.
Griffith currently serves as vice president, programs, for Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a national not-for-profit and leader in the field of whole child health. She has also spearheaded the organization’s community engagement strategy, which identified gaps and opportunities to ensure that resources and services appropriately reflect and resonate with communities served.
Griffith holds a master’s degree in public health from St. Louis University, and a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She has been recognized as a Fellow from the Terrance Keenan Institute for Emerging Leaders in Health Philanthropy and is a past graduate of the FOCUS Leadership St. Louis program (Class 40, 2015-2016).
